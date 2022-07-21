Biggest hike since 2002: More pain for South Africans as interest rate increased

Citizen Reporter

South Africans will feel more pain in their pockets after the repo rate was increased by 75 basis points.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the hike on Thursday.

It brings the repo rate up to 5.5% and the prime rate to 9%.

This is the steepest hike since 2002, when the Reserve Bank (Sarb) increased the repo rate by 75 basis points.

Kganyago said the interest rate hike is being implemented to rein in inflation.

The increase repo rate comes a day after it was revealed that inflation for June surged by 1.1% compared to May.

This is the highest inflation figure in South Africa in 13 years, mainly due to fuel and food prices.

