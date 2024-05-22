5 best shares to buy in South Africa

If the stock market piques your interest, here is a list of companies worth considering.

The South African stock market is constantly changing, but a few companies stand out as good bets. Stocks in Mondi, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, and Sasol are currently among the most highly regarded in the market. Investors interested in taking advantage of South Africa’s economic potential should consider these companies for the reasons below.

1. Mondi PLC

With operations in more than 30 countries, including a sizable footprint in South Africa, the packaging and paper industry giant Mondi dominates on a worldwide scale. The firm has proven its resiliency and creativity by catering to the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and is considered one of the best shares to buy in South Africa.

More and more people and companies are looking for environmentally friendly products. Thus, Mondi’s dedication to sustainability is both the right thing to do and a smart business move. The attractiveness of Mondi as an investment is further enhanced by its good financial performance, which is characterised by strong profit margins and steady revenue growth.

2. Glencore PLC

A major player in South Africa’s coal, oil, and metal markets, Glencore is a global commodities trader and miner. Commodity demand is on the rise as the world economy begins to recover from the epidemic. Glencore is well-positioned to capitalise on this and other market trends thanks to its diverse business model.

Both the company’s image and the faith of its investors have been boosted by its recent initiatives to make its operations more transparent and sustainable.

Glencore is an attractive investment and one of the best shares to buy in South Africa due to its dominant market position and strategic emphasis on essential minerals required by renewable energy technology.

3. BHP Billiton Ltd

With substantial activities in coal, iron ore, petroleum, and copper, BHP Billiton is among the world’s biggest mining firms. In South Africa, the corporation is heavily involved in the mining of diamonds, coal and platinum.

BHP has a solid platform for growth thanks to its strategy of focusing on high-return assets and its robust financial sheet. Its attractiveness as a socially responsible investment is further enhanced by its focus on sustainable mining operations and the reduction of environmental damage.

4. Anglo American PLC

Anglo American is another mining giant with deep roots in South Africa, engaged in the mining of diamonds (through De Beers), platinum, and copper.

When it comes to technology advancements that have a positive impact on mining safety and efficiency, the company has been in the vanguard. One such innovation is autonomous and remote operations.

Global commodity prices, especially those of precious metals, have been on the rise recently, putting Anglo American in a good position to take advantage of this trend. The company’s dedication to enhancing community connections and decreasing carbon emissions adds to its attractiveness as an investment.

5. Sasol Ltd

South African-based Sasol is an international energy and chemical conglomerate. The revolutionary method the firm uses to make, synthetic fuels and chemicals has brought it widespread renown.

Reduced carbon emissions and increased investment in renewable energy are two components of Sasol’s new transformational strategy for increasing profits and reducing environmental impact. This change, along with the recent uptick in oil prices, makes Sasol an attractive strategic investment for those looking to get into the energy market.