A new day for Sun City as hospitality income improves

Sun International’s Sun City is showing signs of a new dawn after financially struggling to get back to pre-covid levels.

Sun International’s financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 show the group has recorded positive increases across its hotels and resorts.

The shining star of Sun International South Africa, Sun City made R904 million in income for the reported period. The resort made approximately R150.67 million in a month.

Load shedding suspension boosts Sun International

The group’s net savings in diesel costs amounts to R36 million, due to the suspension in load shedding, and additional electricity costs. “We continue to drive cost mitigation strategies, including investments per our renewable energy strategy.”

In the report, the group says its alternative energy strategy is focused on photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery storage solutions. Due to the usage of renewable energy products, Sun City delivers energy savings of approximately R3.5 million per annum.

It has spent R87 million on the installations of PVs at its two establishments, which are set to yield energy during this month.

Sun International hotels and resorts income

“Total resorts and hotels income was up 6.2% to R1.5 billion on the prior period, despite the first half of the year being impacted by the national elections, with many events either cancelled or moved to later dates during the year,” reads the report.

Sun City contributes at least 13% to the South African operations. Wild Coast Sun in Eastern Cape made R282 million during six months. The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town made R251 million, and Gauteng’s Maslow Hotel recorded the lowest income with R76 million.

“Hospitality income (excluding casino income) from our resorts and hotels exhibited exceptional growth, increasing by 12.3%.”

Africa’s Leading Family Resort

In 2021, Sun City was awarded Africa’s Leading Family Resort by World Travel Awards. This wasn’t the first time the resort walked away with this award. The resort walked away with the award each year between 2009 to 2015.

For the South Africa’s Leading Resort award. Sun City remains the most awarded in the country. It won the award n 2004 to 2014 then in 2017 and again in 2018 and 2020.

Sun City was dethroned by Conrad Pezula Resort & Spa in 2015 and 2016. Fancourt won in 2019, and One&Only Cape Town has been walking away with the award from 2021 to 2023.

