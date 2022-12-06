Sun City shines with SA’s potential

Editorial staff

When construction began on the Palace of the Lost City complex at Sun City in 1990, few realised what a mega undertaking it was and how it would set the bar for “over the top” entertainment and accommodation venues in this country.

The project was driven by the visionary hotelier, Sol Kerzner, whose contribution to the African hospitality industry has been immense.

ALSO READ: Sun City dubbed Africa’s Leading Family Resort

Yes, the R1 billion project got him and his companies a nice write-off in terms of the Income Tax Act and the whole Sun City edifice continue to prop up the ideals of grand apartheid, situated as it was in Bophuthatswana, the brightest star in the constellation of self-governing homelands.

But it has also provided jobs and investment, as well as a destination for South Africans who, perhaps, could not afford to travel abroad for a break with their families.

Sun City and the Lost City have become globally recognised and have continued to maintain the highest standards in terms of product and service, an operation that others in the sector could emulate.

And therein is the biggest benefit of this fantasy land just two hours from Joburg: It shows what South Africa can be.

ALSO READ: Sun City got its name for a reason

Just add vision, enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence.