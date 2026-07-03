All travellers leaving or entering SA must declare to Sars – Here’s how to do it

Travellers can declare on the Sars website, the South African Traveller Management System app, or through the Sars MobiApp.

Anyone travelling in or out of South Africa should be aware that declaring goods, money and valuables to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is now compulsory.

The tax agency has urged all travellers to comply with customs declaration rules to avoid delays, penalties or the seizure of undeclared items.

“From 1 July 2026, travellers entering or leaving South Africa must submit their traveller declaration online before they travel, unless they qualify for one of the limited paper-based exceptions,” said Sars.

“The declaration forms part of the Customs process and helps travellers meet their legal obligation to declare goods, currency and other relevant items in their possession.”

Ways to declare to Sars

The tax agency said there are different ways to declare: on the Sars website, the South African Traveller Management System (SATMS) app or through the Sars MobiApp.

“The South African Customs online traveller declaration system has been successfully implemented at all South African air, land and sea ports,” said Sars.

It was initially piloted at King Shaka International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and OR Tambo International Airport in 2022, and has since been rolled out across all ports of entry.

Sars improves systems

The tax agency said the online declaration system represents an improvement over the manual declaration process, enabling travellers to fulfil their legal obligation of declaring goods, including currency, in their possession.

“The system also provides a more seamless experience through a simplified digital declaration process and enhanced risk management at ports of entry,” said Sars.

“Travellers, including South African citizens and residents, who are entering or leaving the country by air, land or sea, are now able to complete and submit an online traveller declaration and receive electronic confirmation before they travel.

“Travellers with children or infants must also complete a declaration on their behalf.”

Pre-declare

Sars is encouraging travellers to pre-declare before entering or leaving the country.

“Travellers are required to use the system to pre-declare goods, currency, and other items before entering or leaving the country. Travellers are encouraged to begin using the system now to pre-declare goods, currency, and other items before entering or leaving the country.”

The online traveller declaration process will collect and process your travel information and provide an electronic response via email confirming the declaration.

“Travellers arriving in South Africa will receive customs instructions that will guide and inform them about customs requirements on arrival,” said Sars.

“Travellers leaving the country are required to follow the instructions received in their declaration with confirmation once they are at the port of entry.”

How to submit an online traveller declaration

Step 1: Confirm your travel to or from South Africa.

Step 2: Once confirmed, you are ready to submit an online traveller declaration.

Step 3: Select ‘Complete Declaration’, capture and submit your declaration. If travelling with family or friends, make sure a declaration is submitted for each person travelling. Each traveller must capture a valid email address to receive a confirmation of declaration.

Step 4: Once you receive the confirmation of declaration via email, print it out or save it on your mobile device for easy access when it is requested by customs officers at the ports.

Step 5: Undertake your trip.

Arriving in or leaving South Africa

Arrivals – what to do once you’ve arrived at a South African port

Step 1: On arrival at a port, proceed to immigrations.

Step 2: Next, proceed to the Customs Control area as per the instruction in your declaration confirmation.

Step 3: Exit the port of entry.

Departures – what to do when departing South Africa

Step 1: On arrival at the port, proceed to the customs office to register goods for re-importation or proceed as per the instruction received in your declaration confirmation. You may also claim your VAT refund or acquit goods previously registered for temporary importation at this stage.

Step 2: Proceed to immigration.

“Once you have completed the South African Traveller Declaration, a confirmation of your declaration will be emailed to you. It will contain instructions of what you need to do once you are at the relevant port of entry, be it a land, sea or airport.”