Heavy snowfall forces closure of SA–Lesotho border crossing

Snow returned to parts of South Africa over the past week as a bitter cold front gripped the country.

Heavy snowfall has forced the Border Management Authority (BMA) to suspend operations at Qacha’s Nek Port of Entry in Matatiele, halting cross‑border movement between South Africa and Lesotho and leaving travellers scrambling for alternatives.

Snow returned to parts of South Africa over the past week as a bitter cold front continued to grip the country ahead of the weekend.

Snow

Parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and some areas of the Free State along the Lesotho border have been blanketed by snow.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the heavy snowfall had resulted in unsafe weather conditions.

“This has necessitated the temporary suspension of daily operations – a decision taken in the interest of travellers, our staff and the entire border management community in the value chain.”

Operations suspended

Mogotsi said the decision to temporarily suspend operations as a precautionary measure was taken in consultation with their counterparts in Lesotho.

“Travellers and commercial operators are advised to postpone their travel where possible. Alternatively, travellers can use Telle Bridge Port of Entry, which is located approximately 190km away.

“The BMA will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as conditions improve. We urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to all official advisories,” Mogotsi said.

Picture: BMA

KZN snow

Earlier this week, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) deployed graders to clear snow before it reached dangerous levels above 30cm, while more than 170 rooms at Montclair Lodge have been secured to shelter families left destitute.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma mobilised emergency teams to tackle heavy snowfall and potential flooding.

Adverse weather

Duma said transport and human settlement teams will respond “with agility” to the cut-off low-pressure system threatening the province.

“We have just received an updated weather report from the South African Weather Services. Accordingly, we have engaged with heads of both the Department of Transport and Human Settlements to ensure that our teams respond with agility to predicted severe weather patterns triggered by a cut-off low-pressure system

Duma said that, as per the standard snowfall response plan, graders, working with Road Traffic Inspectorate Teams, would remove the snow before it could accumulate to above 30cm on the province’s road networks.

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