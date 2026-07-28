Mel Viljoen’s legal headache worsens as Sars wants to collect alleged tax debt

Courtroom drama intensified after fresh legal troubles emerged for the celebrity couple this week.

The legal woes surrounding former celebrity attorney Peet Viljoen and his wife Mel Viljoen continue to mount. This comes after a Pretoria court postponed his bail application. At the same time, reports emerged that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has turned its attention to Mel over alleged outstanding tax matters.

The high-profile couple endured another difficult day in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria last week Thursday. Peet’s bid to secure his release from custody was delayed until 17 August, which means he will remain behind bars for several more weeks.

Fresh Sars questions for Mel

Mel Viljoen. Picture Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

During proceedings, a Sars official was seen briefly speaking to Mel Viljoen during a court recess. Reports indicate the engagement relates to alleged outstanding tax returns and a reported tax dispute linked to her business affairs.

While details remain unclear, reports have suggested the matter could involve an alleged tax debt of around R14 million. This is connected to her Tammy Taylor franchise operations. When approached for comment outside court, Mel declined to discuss the tax matter. She said the family’s immediate priority remains her husband’s legal battle.

Neither Sars nor Mel has publicly confirmed the details of the alleged tax issues.

Peet remains behind bars

Peet Viljoen was arrested after arriving back in South Africa following his deportation from the United States in June. He is facing more than 400 criminal charges. These include fraud, corruption, theft, forgery and uttering. The charges relate to an alleged R27.6 million City of Johannesburg property fraud scheme dating back to 2010.

The prosecution maintains that Viljoen poses a significant flight risk. They point to his relocation to the United States and previous social media posts. In those posts, he suggested he would never return to South Africa.

Viljoen rejected those claims, arguing that he and Mel openly documented their whereabouts online and insisted he has no intention of fleeing if granted bail. He offered to pay R200 000 bail. In addition, he proposed strict conditions, including house arrest and daily reporting to police.

Despite those assurances, Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe postponed judgment until 17 August. She will consider additional documentation before ruling on whether he should be released.

More legal pressure for Mel

The reported Sars matter is only one of several legal battles involving Mel. She has also been locked in a public legal dispute with former Tammy Taylor South Africa director and reality television star Happy Simelane. This dispute is over the collapse of the salon franchise business.

Simelane previously issued Mel with a letter of demand after alleging she made defamatory statements that damaged her reputation. The dispute stems from the fallout surrounding the Tammy Taylor franchise network. In this case, numerous investors claimed they paid substantial sums for salon opportunities that allegedly never materialised.

Those franchise-related disputes continue to cast a shadow over the couple as various civil and criminal matters remain under scrutiny.

Waiting for the next chapter

Throughout the proceedings, Mel remained a constant presence in court. She sat behind her husband, passed him notes and water, and offered visible support during the tense hearing.

For now, Peet’s future remains uncertain as he waits in custody for the court’s decision.