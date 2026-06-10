B-BBEE is imperfect and needs work, says BMF President

'B-BBEE is not a political instrument; rather, it is a structural economic intervention aimed at remedying historical exclusion.'

It has been argued that the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) remains a critical tool for addressing South Africa’s economic inequalities, but it is not without its shortcomings.

Black Management Forum (BMF) President Mpho Solomon Motsei says B-BBEE has delivered meaningful gains in economic transformation over the years, yet several gaps and challenges remain.

He argues that while B-BBEE is imperfect and requires ongoing refinement, abandoning it altogether would undermine efforts to create a more inclusive economy. The BMF was founded in 1976, and it is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the development and empowerment of managerial leadership.

B-BBEE is imperfect, like many policies

“In the BMF’s perspective, B-BBEE is not a political instrument; rather, it is a structural economic intervention aimed at remedying historical exclusion,” says Motsei.

“Like any policy framework, B-BBEE is imperfect, and needs to be iteratively modified and strengthened to enhance impact and accountability.”

However, he adds that completely removing it without offering a meaningful alternative to address ownership concentration and access to capital would be “reckless”.

Policies like B-BBEE are important

Motsei notes that policies such as B-BBEE are important for addressing the country’s deeply structural economic inequality.

“Continuity, governance credibility, and disciplined implementation of structural reforms are critical for South Africa’s economic recovery,” he says.

He is of the view that any serious national conversation needs to consider how we can broaden ownership, deepen capital participation, and improve competitiveness, rather than reversing progress toward inclusion.

“Stability, reform momentum and restoring investor confidence must be the priority for the country.”

Access to capital still uneven

The organisation turns 50 years this year, and Motsei highlights that economic engagement is not complete, hence the forum exists.

“Attitudes toward the representation of black people have changed over the last half century, but ownership, access to capital, and influence on the executive level of management have remained uneven,” he says.

“The BMF has a forum for black professionals and business leaders to pursue constructive governance, competitiveness, and inclusive growth discussions. We are not just an advocacy organisation; we are an institutional convener, connecting leadership with capital with a conversation about policy.”