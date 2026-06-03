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WATCH: Did blades beat rails? SAAF Alouette vs Gautrain – Here’s who won

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

3 June 2026

03:22 pm

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Gauteng commuters witnessed the spectacle as rail and air went head‑to‑head in a test of speed and precision.

WATCH Did blades beat rails? SAAF Alouette vs Gautrain, this is who won

The race began at 7am, with the Gautrain entering as the underdog after losing to the helicopter in last year’s contest. Picture: Gautrain.

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A South African Air Force (SAAF) Alouette helicopter has once more outrun the Gautrain, crossing the finish line first in a high‑profile race between Midrand and Centurion stations.

Gauteng commuters witnessed the spectacle on Wednesday morning as rail and air went head‑to‑head in a test of speed and precision.

The race began at 7am, with the Gautrain entering as the underdog after losing to the helicopter in last year’s contest.

Air show

The showdown is staged annually as part of the build‑up to the South African Air Force (SAAF) Museum Air Show, which takes place on Saturday, 6 June, at Valhalla in Pretoria.

Running from 7am to 6pm, the event promises aerial displays, static exhibits, interactive experiences and food stalls showcasing local cuisine.

Highlights

Highlights include breathtaking aerial performances, opportunities to meet pilots, and a showcase of aircraft that have shaped South Africa’s skies.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of the South African Air Force Museum in Valhalla, Pretoria, this air show promises to be a spectacular event for aviation enthusiasts and families alike. Witness breathtaking aerial displays, meet skilled pilots, and explore a wide array of aircraft that have shaped our skies,” the description of the show reads.

Tickets for the air show are available on Computicket. Kids under 12 get in for R60, pensioners for R120 and adults pay R160.

Gautrain

The Gautrain will also play a supporting role beyond the race, offering a Park and Ride service from Centurion Station to ease access to the venue.

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The Gautrain vs SAAF Alouette race has become a promotional tradition, designed to build excitement for the air show.

Covering roughly 20 kilometres, the contest pits Gauteng’s flagship rapid rail system against a vintage helicopter in a dramatic speed test.

With blades once again beating the rails, the spectacle sets the stage for a weekend of aviation thrills, family entertainment and a celebration of South Africa’s flying heritage.

Read more on these topics

centurion gautrain helicopter Midrand race South African Air Force (SAAF)

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