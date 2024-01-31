BDSwiss soars in 2023, eyes new heights in 2024

Looking back on 2023, it was a year in which BDSwiss won prestigious awards, launched new trading services, and strengthened its leadership team, positioning the company to reach new heights in 2024.

The prominent CFD broker BDSwiss had a remarkable 2023, characterised by industry recognition for its optimal trading conditions offered to its clients and exceptional IB and affiliate relationships. In Asia, the company’s unwavering commitment to its partners was acknowledged at the UF AWARDS APAC 2023, where BDSwiss was awarded the title of ‘Best IB/Affiliate Programme – APAC 2023’. This award reflects BDSwiss’ position as a trusted financial services provider in the region and emphasises a commitment to growing its IB and affiliate networks.

BDSwiss continued to gain recognition at gold-standard industry events. The company’s focus on education, research, and global partnerships shined at the UF AWARDS Global 2023. The company was honoured with awards for ‘Best Forex Research & Education Provider’ and ‘Best Global Partnership Programme,’ reinforcing its standing as an industry leader committed to equipping clients with the necessary knowledge and tools for trading and cultivating partnerships on a worldwide scale.

The accolades received at the UF AWARDS APAC 2023 and UF AWARDS Global 2023 showcase the company’s pursuit of excellence. With a focus on providing exceptional services, rewarding partnerships, and educational resources, BDSwiss further established itself as a trusted and respected name in the online trading sector.

Introduction of Dynamic Leverage and Zero-Spread Account

In its drive to constantly improve the trading experience, the Forex and CFD investment services provider introduced two new features in 2023; Dynamic Leverage and the Zero-Spread Account.

Dynamic Leverage is a powerful trading feature that enables traders to make real-time adjustments based on their total position exposure. It intuitively aligns itself during market volatility and enhances traders’ agility and risk management, empowering them to swiftly adapt to rapid changes in market conditions.

The innovative Zero-Spread Account was launched alongside Dynamic Leverage, enhancing the company’s trading conditions. With zero spreads, this account type offers traders a cost-effective solution and a Swap-Free option, catering to traders with specific religious or cultural requirements. With a minimum deposit requirement of just $200, the Zero-Spread Account ensures accessibility for traders of all levels.

The introduction of Dynamic Leverage and the Zero-Spread Account demonstrates the company’s mission to constantly provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of traders. By continuously innovating and improving its offerings, BDSwiss reinforces its position as a multi-asset global leader in online CFD trading.

Synergy of trust, teamwork, and adaptability – BDSwiss motto

Transparent communication, teamwork, reliability, and adaptability are pivotal drivers of success, and BDSwiss recognises this. Starting from the top-level leadership, BDSwiss has been able to foster a culture of trust and excellence throughout the company. This direction is behind many of its achievements, including the award ‘Best Forex Research & Education Provider at UF AWARDS Global 2023’ and many more awards in the LATAM and MENA regions.

The strong leadership team at the helm is focused on moving the company forward, embracing new challenges, and adapting to evolving circumstances. Their vision and commitment to excellence have set a course for continued success in the coming years.

The incorporation of co-CEOs Gregory Papagregoriou and Andreas Andreou into the leadership of BDSwiss has not only infused the company with fresh perspectives but has also cultivated a robust and cooperative team spirit. Their combined expertise in finance has significantly bolstered the overall leadership structure. This synergistic leadership model ensures a dynamic and resilient foundation for BDSwiss, reinforcing its dedication to both client satisfaction and overall organisational growth.

Social responsibility that brings meaningful change to the world

BDSwiss values the significance of giving back to the community and embraces social responsibility. Throughout 2023, the company actively engaged in various activities that bring about meaningful change to the world.

One notable initiative was the renovation of the Amerikos Argyriou Paediatric Clinic in Limassol, Cyprus. By contributing the necessary support and resources, BDSwiss helped improve the healthcare facilities for children. Additionally, the company was proud to participate in the Olympus Hike for Children with Heart Disease as a Bronze Sponsor. A collaboration with Europa Uomo Cyprus also further underscores BDSwiss’ commitment to social responsibility. By partnering with this organisation, they contributed to raising awareness about prostate cancer and supporting those affected by it.

BDSwiss’ social responsibility activities go beyond financial contributions. The company actively encourages its employees to engage in volunteer work, helping those in need by supporting organisations like Ronald McDonald House Charities and organising blood donation events.

Glimpse of the future

As BDSwiss looks towards the future, it remains dedicated to connecting with traders, investors, and financial institutions worldwide. The company’s current Diamond sponsorship of Money Expo Mexico 2024 reaffirms its ongoing focus on the Latin American market. This sponsorship not only showcases BDSwiss as a trusted partner but also demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering industry relationships and staying abreast of market trends.

Money Expo Mexico takes place 7-8 February 2024 and will provide a platform for BDSwiss to feature its innovative solutions and connect with traders and IBs in the region. Through this sponsorship and an exhibition booth, BDSwiss aims to empower traders by providing them with accessible educational resources and industry-leading trading services.

Looking ahead, BDSwiss is poised to soar to new heights in 2024 and beyond. With a strong foundation built on excellence, social responsibility, innovation, and industry partnerships, BDSwiss is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the online trading and fintech industry.

