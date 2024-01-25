Philip Morris South Africa recognised as top employer for seventh consecutive year

Philip Morris International is also certified as global top employer by the Top Employers Institute.

Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) was named as a top employer for the seventh consecutive year. The certification is further recognition of PMI’s excellence in people practices, firmly establishing the company among the ranks of employers of choice focused on meeting the needs of a globally diverse workforce.

The top employer certification is the result of an independent assessment by the Top Employers Institute, which has recognised PMSA’s parent company, Philip Morris International (PMI), as a global top employer for the eighth year in a row. PMI’s affiliates were also recognised as leading employers in 31 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia/Pacific.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity & inclusion and wellbeing.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. And amongst this community of outstanding organisations, Philip Morris South Africa, has proven their commitment to their employees on a global scale. This consistency in people practices across the globe characterises an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Programme. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2024.”

Philip Morris International is also one of the 17 international organisations awarded this year’s global top employer certification. PMI employs more than 79 000 people worldwide.

“To be named a global top employer for the eighth year consecutively is a tremendous achievement and one which all my colleagues can be immensely proud of,” said Fred Patitucci, Chief People & Culture Officer. “PMI is not just a company undergoing a transformation anymore – we have transformed. But the journey is not over yet as we continue to take PMI to new heights in our aspiration for a smoke-free future.”

He said: “Turning our bold vision into reality could only be possible with the commitment and dedication of our employees, and I want to thank everyone involved; this has been and continues to be a team effort!”

“The Top Employers Institute affirms the company’s consistency and excellence in offering an enriching and dynamic work environment with exceptional development opportunities for its employees worldwide,” said Lynn Kleinsmith, Human Resource Director at Philip Morris South Africa. “The success of our smoke-free vision relies on our people and, to a large degree, on how the company organises itself and engages with employees along the transformation journey.”