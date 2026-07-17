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BIC® South Africa empowers primary and matric students across Gauteng

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Sponsored by BIC

3 minute read

17 July 2026

02:35 pm

BIC® South Africa is continuing its education drive across Gauteng, equipping learners with essential writing tools through its Pen Licence and Matric Pen Drop-off initiatives to support academic success.

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Picture: supplied

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BIC® South Africa continues to roll out its education initiatives across the Gauteng region, equipping both primary and high school learners with the tools they need for academic success.

Picture: supplied

Kicking off in February with a massive goal to drop off 1 million pens at underprivileged schools, the campaign continued its nationwide journey in May, making impactful stops at Munsieville Primary School in Krugersdorp before wrapping up this phase at Laerskool President Steyn in Alberton.

Picture: supplied

It featured BIC®’s long-standing Pen Licence initiative, which celebrates the milestone transition from pencil to pen. Grade 4 learners across Gauteng received official “Pen Licence” certificates alongside their very first iconic BIC® Orange Fine Ball Pen to foster classroom confidence.

Picture: supplied

Ultimately, the BIC® South Africa campaign visited 170 schools across the province, distributing a total of 40 000 licences, along with 150 000 additional pens and 105 000 pencils for the other primary school children.

Picture: supplied

In addition, BIC® is launching its Matric Pen Drop-off initiative, in August under the theme “Let’s Finish Your School Story Strong”. To support Grade 12 students ahead of their final examinations, BIC® has scaled up its outreach to visit 140 high schools.

The brand has also increased its donation target from 115 000 to 130 000 pens, ensuring matric students have the essential writing tools required for their critical final studies and exams.

BIC® believes that every writing journey begins with confidence. By providing these tangible rewards and resources, the initiative aims to foster a positive attitude toward writing and academic progress from the very first pen stroke to the final exam.

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