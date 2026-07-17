Rand Water maintenance: You could wait longer than expected for the water to come

Key reservoirs run dry across the city as recovery expected to take longer than planned.

Johannesburg residents faced widespread water shortages on Friday after Rand Water’s planned maintenance work coincided with a power outage at the Eikenhof Substation, leaving several reservoirs, towers and pump stations severely depleted across the city.

According to Johannesburg Water, Rand Water’s second and final phase of planned maintenance began from 7am to 7pm on Friday, 17 July 2026.

The utility said the timing had compounded existing strain on the system.

“Unfortunately, Johannesburg Water commenced this maintenance period with several systems already under significant strain following the recent City Power incident at the Eikenhof Substation, which interrupted power supply to Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pump Station and affected pumping into Johannesburg Water’s network,” the utility said.

As a result, a number of reservoirs, towers and pump stations had already declined significantly before the planned maintenance even began, and Joburg Water warned that recovery would take longer than usual.

“This is expected to result in a more prolonged system recovery than would ordinarily be anticipated following a planned maintenance event,” it said.

Commando system under strain with reservoirs on bypass

Joburg Water reported that the Commando System remained constrained, with operational interventions in place to manage the shortfall.

The Crosby Reservoir was described as low but still supplying customers, even though the Crosby Pump Station had been suspended due to poor incoming supply.

The utility gave a similarly grim account of nearby infrastructure.

“The Brixton Reservoir is low, and its outlet remains closed due to the lack of pumping,” Joburg Water said.

Furthermore, Joburg Water added that the Brixton Tower was empty because pumping had not resumed.

The Hursthill 1 and Hursthill 2 Reservoirs remained on bypass, with the utility warning that customers in the area should expect intermittent supply.

Central systems decline as CBD faces low pressure

Joburg Water said its Central Systems were also under pressure due to the combined impact of the Eikenhof power outage and Rand Water’s planned maintenance.

The Eagles Nest Reservoir, Northcliff Reservoir and Northcliff Tower continued to decline, and the utility cautioned that low water pressure should be expected, particularly in higher-lying areas.

Further supply interruptions were reported at other central sites.

“Crown Gardens Reservoir outlet has been closed and pumping to the tower has been suspended,” Joburg Water said, warning that customers supplied by that system should expect no water at all.

The utility also said South Hills Tower pumping had been suspended, with customers in that area expected to experience low pressure and, eventually, no water as the system continued to deplete.

The Alexander Park Reservoir remained on bypass with declining incoming supply, and intermittent supply was expected within that zone, while the Hector Norris Pump Station had been suspended due to insufficient incoming supply.

Joburg Water said customers in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding suburbs could expect low water pressure, though it noted that other Central systems were declining but continuing to supply customers at fair to normal levels.

Randburg and Roodepoort systems hold up better

Conditions were comparatively more stable in the north and west of the city.

According to Joburg Water, most Randburg systems remained resilient and were supplying fairly, although a decline was expected at the Waterval and Quellerina Towers because pumping to them had been suspended.

Roodepoort’s systems were also described as declining but still supplying fairly.

The utility singled out one site of particular concern. “The Helderkruin reservoir is critically low and pumping to the tower will be suspended due to poor incoming supply,” Joburg Water stated.

Soweto and Lenasia systems also under pressure

On Friday, Johannesburg Water also confirmed that Soweto’s systems continued to decline as a result of both the Rand Water maintenance programme and the previous day’s unplanned City Power outage at Eikenhof.

According to the utility, the Doornkop, Orlando East Reservoir, Meadowlands, and Jabulani Reservoirs had all been affected, with other Soweto systems also declining. “Johannesburg Water is monitoring and putting necessary interventions to manage supply and demand,” the utility said.

The Lenasia system was described as being in an even more severe state. “The Lenasia System is critically low,” Johannesburg Water said, identifying the Lenasia Hospital Hill and Lenasia High Level reservoirs as the systems affected.

The utility warned residents in the area to brace for a total loss of supply. “Poor pressure to no water is expected,” it said, adding that routine interventions remained in place to manage the system.

Utility to throttle supply and warns of gradual reopening

To protect the network, Joburg Water said it would introduce configuration controls on systems as needed to preserve and build capacity where possible.

“This includes, but is not limited to, throttling outlets once they reach about 1.5 meters,” the utility said.

Joburg Water also cautioned residents that supply would not return to normal immediately once Rand Water completed its maintenance and resumed pumping.

“Please be reminded that when maintenance is completed and Rand Water does increasing pumping, the charging protocol of systems will be implemented,” it said, explaining that this could include a very gradual opening of systems and the flushing of air from scours and hydrants in a controlled manner.

The utility said it had deployed roaming and stationary water tankers as an alternative supply, with centralised coordination underway.

“Johannesburg Water is closely monitoring all affected systems and will continue to provide updates as the maintenance progresses,” it said.

Germiston also affected as Ekurhuleni braces for three-day outage

The disruption was not confined to Johannesburg.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed that Rand Water maintenance would affect Germiston from 17 to 19 July 2026, with the outage on the first day running from 7am to 7pm.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed that water tankers would service all affected areas for the duration of the maintenance work.

🚰 REMINDER | ALTERNATIVE WATER SUPPLY | #RandWaterMaintenance



Johannesburg Water will provide alternative water supply through roaming and stationary tankers where necessary.



Priority is given to schools, clinics, old-age homes, and approved stationary tanker sites. pic.twitter.com/iDjAYtl3lY – Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) July 17, 2026

A ward-by-ward breakdown of affected suburbs and water tanker locations for Johannesburg and Germiston is available below:

Additional locations will be included in this article once announced or published.