Black Friday: One person spent more than R1m for a holiday

People with lots of money to spare got some good bargains on Black Friday, while those who could only afford essentials also got a few good prices.

The retail sector cannot be disappointed with the turnover and turnout today on Black Friday, with one consumer coughing up more than R1 million for a trip. Those who had money spent it, and those who did not used credit. But a lot of people spent some money.

Peach Payments has been tracking Black Friday digital transaction data in real-time throughout the day and already saw more than 80% growth in sales over 2024’s whole weekend, CEO Rahul Jain says.

The largest transaction that Peach Payments recorded was R1 090 756.00 in the travel and tourism sector.

Around 6pm, consumers were still spending like it is going out of fashion, with amounts for single transactions of R112 500, R111 460 and R90 847.

ALSO READ: Black Friday is pumping – let’s hope it does not eat your Christmas lunch

People burned plastic with their Discovery cards

Discovery’s dashboard showed that by 5pm the largest single card transaction was still for R500 000, with an average local instore card transaction value of R529 and an average for online card transactions R951.

People who used their Discovery cards at in-store merchants shopped the most at Woolworths, followed by Checkers, Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Spar, Clicks, Makro, Hirch’s, iStore and Sorbet. Total card purchases also saw Woolworths at the top of the list, followed by Spar, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Clicks, Dis-Chem, Tops, Liquor Shop, Mr Price and Food Lovers’ Market.

Online shops that saw the highest total card spend were Takealot, followed by Checkers Sixty60, Amazon, One Day Only, Woolworths Dash, Dermastore, Makro, Superbalist, Temu and Shein. Online stores that had the highest total number of card purchases were Checkers Sixty60, followed by Takealot, Temu, Woolworths Dash, Amazon, One Day Only, Superbalist, Bash, Shein and Pick n Pay asap!.

ALSO READ: What will happen if we dumped Black Friday?

What did people buy?

The dashboard shows that people spent the most money on food and drink (23%), recreation (13%), home (11%), transport and travel (10%) and health and personal care (10%).

The categories that saw the highest number of total card purchases was also topped by food and drink (45%), transport and travel (13%), health and personal care (8%, recreation (7%) and clothing (5%).