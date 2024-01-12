Broke SA: Commuters want to ride for cheap

Despite safety concerns, the controversial Bajaj Qute has been growing in numbers and making its presence known.

The Bajaj Qute is the ride of choice for a large amount of ride-hailing customers. Image: Bajajauto.com

If you live in Johannesburg and have been noticing a rise in the number of yellow quadricycles on the road, you are not just seeing things.

Despite safety concerns around its design, the controversial Bajaj Qute has been growing in numbers and making its presence known and is slowly becoming the ride of choice for more and more Joburgers.

The service offering was introduced by Bolt SA in July last year in the Randburg, Parktown, Melville, Linden, Braamfontein, and Rosebank areas and despite its limitations, is speeding ahead in terms of most reliable, comfortable and affordable way to get around.

ALSO READ: Government should be responsible for vetting Uber and Bolt drivers says PPTA

Takura Malaba, Regional Manager, for Bolt East and Southern Africa, said: “The uptake of the Bolt Lite category has been phenomenal. We are optimistic that the broader roll-out of the Bolt Lite category will ensure passengers now have access to more affordable methods of transport for shorter trips (last mile) and that this will increase earning opportunities for drivers.”

This is no surprise. With the rising cost of living, the price of fuel and wear-and-tear on a standard vehicle, South Africans are looking less and less to purchasing a new vehicle and more towards ride-hailing and scooter services to get by and cut down where they can.

Being the cheaper option could see ride-hailing double by 2030

According to a recent study by Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting company, based on data from mobility operator, Bolt, ride-sharing services has been on the rise in Africa in general and will likely double by 2030.

The study, titled Shared Mobility’s Global Impact, also shows that the African market will be worth US$8 billion by 2030, compared to the US$4.2 billion that it is worth now.

The study also showed that African drivers in this field earn a lot more than in similar jobs in Africa, with increases of up to +130% in South Africa and Nigeria.

And the demand for these services – especially with such affordable offerings like Bolt Lite with the average cost per trip being around R35 – are growing all too rapidly.

ALSO READ: Here’s why you’ve been struggling to catch an Uber

According to the study, in African countries, where car ownership remains inaccessible to many, ride-hailing service plays a crucial role in supplying affordable and accessible transport.

“The research emphasises the need for shared mobility to complement continued improvement in transport infrastructure, making it an essential component for the majority who find car ownership beyond reach. This not only addresses transportation challenges but also contributes to the sector’s growth, creating significant income opportunities for drivers,” the study reads.

Affordability over safety?

But why are so many South African commuters choosing the quadricycle option over all else, despite its reputation in the global automotive market as an unsafe and high-risk vehicle. According to the safety standards test by Euro NCAP, Bajaj Auto’s quadricycle Qute received a one-star rating.

Also, why were drivers of the vehicle opting to risk their own lives for a job with no benefits?

Well, for the drivers, it was the higher levels of income they were now seeing compared to other menial jobs as well as the experience high levels of satisfaction with the work they do and the freedom they have.

For most commuters in this tough, tough economy, its affordability over safety. Malaba does say though, that Bolt Lite only allows the transportation of one passenger at a time and that the areas where these vehicles currently operate do not allow for high speeds.

Uber, on the other hand, confirmed to The Citizen that it has no plans to introduce quadricycles to its fleet.

Safe or not, South Africans are taking their chances and doing what they can just to get by.