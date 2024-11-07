E-hailing driver arrested after gaining access to sleeping passenger’s credit card

The 30-year-old driver shared the credit card details with his brother in Europe, who then made purchases amounting to R650,000.

Police have arrested an e-hailing driver for fraud after allegedly gaining access to a sleeping passenger’s credit card.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwean driver was handcuffed on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the driver shared the credit card details with his brother in Europe, who then made purchases amounting to R650,000.

Modus operandi

“His arrest comes after an e-hailing ride last night where he took a 21-year-old Danish man and two friends from Cape Town to Simons Town. The complainants dozed off during the ride and it is suspected that the suspect gained access to one of their credit cards and sent the information to his brother in Europe, where seven purchases at luxury boutique shops were made.

“The complainant became aware of the purchases during the early hours this morning when he received notifications on his phone,” Traut said.

Traut said attempts by Danish man to reach the e-hailing driver were unsuccessful, so reported the matter to Simons Town police.

Arrest

“This is where Sergeant Henry Simons used his initiative and booked an e-hailing service with the specific driver, using the phone at the court building, not raising suspicion by using a number connected to the police station. The suspect reported for the ride at the court building where he was questioned and arrested.

“Once the 30-year-old Zimbabwean man is charged, he is expected to make his first court appearance in Simons Town,” Traut said.

Traut has urged anyone who may have been a victim to a similar modus operandi to contact Simons Town police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

e-hailing driver shot

In a September a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an e-hailing driver in Berea, Johannesburg

A graphic video of the shooting went viral after being widely shared on social media platforms.

The video clip showed a white vehicle parked on the side of the road with two men standing on the outside of the car.

After a few moments, the man on the driver’s side is seen and heard cocking his firearm before the driver steps out of the vehicle and is shot several times.

