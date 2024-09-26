WATCH: ‘I am damaged’ – TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi recounts Bolt driver kidnapping ordeal

Asanda Msomi said he was held hostage for about two to three hours.

TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi recently opened up about how he was allegedly kidnapped, held hostage, and robbed by a Bolt driver and his accomplices in Durban.

In a TikTok video that has garnered more than 2.8 million views, Asanda said the incident happened a few days ago after he requested a ride from his student residence to the university campus.

He said the driver drove past his destination, instead taking him to Mayville where he was confronted by a group of four to five men.

“They forced me into one of the shacks, where one of them strangled me and warned me not to make noise,” Asanda said.

He said the attackers then took his phone, covered him with a pillow, and demanded his bank PIN, transferring money from his account.

“One of them told me to take off my clothes, recorded a video, and told me exactly what to say. They threatened to post and send the video to my mother if I didn’t comply with their demands for more money,” he said.

He explained that he promised to send more money the next morning, as per their demands.

Asanda also alleged that they pressured him to help them lure other “gay people who have money” that he knew, but he refused.

“I think they had me in that house for two to three hours. They told me that they would let me go but would keep my phone. I have never experienced anything like this in my entire life,” he said.

The Citizen has reached out to Bolt SA for more details and this story will be updated when comment is received.

Watch: Asanda Msomi recounts kidnapping ordeal

Bolt on passengers’ safety

In response to concerns about passengers’ safety, Bolt in 2022 addressed grievances on their website, stating: “Bolt is aware of the issues raised by passengers and our social media community regarding recent safety incidents.

“We are deeply concerned and distressed about the alleged assaults and sexual offences involving girls and women. Bolt condemns any form of violence, intimidation, or extortion directed towards passengers.”

The company detailed its response protocol for safety issues, explaining that any security-related complaints are flagged and addressed by their safety team.

“Our policy includes proactive measures such as blocking drivers from the platform while conducting internal investigations, reviewing past journeys and ratings,” the statement read.

