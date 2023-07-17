Here’s why you’ve been struggling to catch an Uber

By Vukosi Maluleke

If you struggled to request a ride on Uber or Bolt today, you are not alone. An e-hailing drivers strike is currently under way, impacting services.

Drivers are unhappy about high commission fees charged by e-hailing companies, and reportedly poor safety measures which they say are increasingly placing their lives in danger.

Soweto E-hailing Association chairperson Thato Ramaila told eNCA said e-hailing has become a primary source of income for some, with many drivers solely dependent on the industry for survival.

“The industry is no longer a side hustle for drivers,” Ramaila says.

“Let’s reduce the extremely high commission Uber is taking from drivers”, says Mbelengwa.

So, what do the proposed changes mean for riders?

Face recognition?

As a one of the proposed safety measures, Ramaila suggests riders go through a face recognition process to verify their identities prior to being allowed to request a ride.

Live location

Personal details such as CVV card number

Banking details

Ramaila says this will make it easier to track criminals, and curb violent crimes against e-hailing drivers.

Regulations?

Chief Director at the Transport Department, Collen Msibi told The Citizen the department is still waiting for the National Land Transport Amendment Bill to be passed, which will enable the department to develop regulations to assist operations in the e-hailing sector.

“We also denounce criminal attacks on the e-hailing operators and urge the police to continue to protect operators and drivers”, he says.

Bolt responds

Bolt’s Regional Manager for East and Southern Africa, Takura Malaba told The Citizen the e-haling service provider is aware of the protest.

“Bolt has always appealed to drivers to do so legally, peacefully, and without impacting the rights of other drivers who are choosing to operate and earn an income”, he says.

Malaba says Bolt has launched new categories as part of a strategy to increase driver earnings.

When it comes to safety concerns, Malaba says Bolt has safety measures like in-app integrated SOS emergency button, which shares driver details and location with a 24/7 call centre – immediately deploying private security and emergency services.

He says the e-hailing service provides drivers with sufficient passenger information, so they can make informed decision whether or not to accept the request.