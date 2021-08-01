Tributes pour in for Toyota’s Dr Johan van Zyl

Citizen reporter

Toyota bigwig Dr Johan van Zyl’s passing due to Covid-19 complications has left a gaping hole in the corporate world, with tributes continuing o pour in.

Van Zyl died on Friday evening, with Toyota Europe saying the “unfortunate loss has come as a shock to us all.”

“We have lost a much loved and admired leader – and an amazing person – who will always be remembered for his humour, calmness and personal empathy.”

His career spanned 28 years, with Van Zyl first joining Toyota South Africa in 1993 as director of vehicle sales and dealer networks.

In 2002, he was promoted to President and COO of Toyota SA, and became President and CEO in 2003.

In 2013, he was appointed to CEO of the Africa region, and took on the role of President and CEO of Toyota Motor Euroope.

Despite retiring from Toyota Motor Europe in March, he remained chairman of Toyota SA.

“Johan will most be remembered for his humanity, his ability to remember the name of each person he came into contact with, his self-deprecating sense of humour that immediately put everyone at ease and his extensive general knowledge,” the company said in a tribute on Saturday.

“No words can truly express the sadness we feel at his passing, or the gratitude we feel for having had the privilege of working with him. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go to his wife, daughters and his grandchildren,” said President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, Matt Harrison.

Free State Rugby said in a statement that his leadership, contribution, encouraging and unflinching support “proved invaluable”.

“We salute his enormous contribution to Toyota, our naming sponsors, and the motor industry as a whole – in South Africa and internationally.”

Free State rugby team the Cheetahs’ managing director, Harold Verster, said Van Zyl always encouraged them to “persevere and move forward”, and that without him, the team would have found it difficult to receive sponsorship with Toyota for so many years.

Below are some social media tributes to Van Zyl. This is devastating news . I attended many a gala evening with Toyota and Hino being hosted by Dr Johan van Zyl. What a great man he was. Condolences to his family ????????????????????????— Julian Hanmer (@handomex) July 31, 2021 The passing of Johan van Zyl will be felt for decades. He was working on moving motoring and especially South Africa into the next era of mobility.



An amazing mind and, by all accounts, an amazing human being.



What an awful loss. https://t.co/6PmyFRhDMk— Ciro De Siena???? (@CiroDeSiena) July 31, 2021 It's extremely sad to learn about the passing of Johan van Zyl. He was a champion of South African manufacturing and a real mensch. https://t.co/OlgcLaoyQH— butidigress (@NimrodZalk) August 1, 2021 Sad news this morning that senior @ToyotaMotorCorp executive Dr Johan van Zyl has passed away from Covid complications. My last interview with the Doc, he was excited about returning to South Africa to his beloved classic car collection and the market he started in. #RIPDoc https://t.co/WSoNcbe19X pic.twitter.com/gkFRQPmdxH— Mark Smyth (@Motorscribe) July 31, 2021 It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Dr Johan van Zyl.



His impact on the auto industry in was immense. He was a kind person that was always willing to help a young journalist.



My heartfelt condolences to his family during this time.



Rest in peace Johan???? pic.twitter.com/gxRGxBBUNk— Brett Hamilton (@BrettAtLarge) July 31, 2021 Free State Rugby and the Toyota Cheetahs have lost a great friend and supporter with the passing of Dr Johan van Zyl, chairman of @ToyotaSA. ????https://t.co/JGz7pPZDG1— Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) July 31, 2021 Dr Johan Van Zyl was however a visionary & passionate about SA’s motor industry. He played a leading role in convincing Toyota SA and in Japan of the necessity 4 change. He positively used his influence within NAAMSA to embrace change, resulting in it becoming a key Govt partner.— Tuku (@LuckyMontana19) July 31, 2021 The passing of Johan van Zyl such a loss for SA. A committed builder of the economy, innovator and visionary. We are poorer.— Carol Paton (@politicsblahbla) July 31, 2021 Dr Johan van Zyl was a very good man. I worked with him at Toyota SA for many years and we maintained the relationship even whilst I was in Government and thereafter.

A solid individual who enabled my career in Toyota.

Strength to his family. MHSRIP. pic.twitter.com/uDns7HAmHe— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) August 1, 2021

Compiled by Nica Richards