How government will be dishing out the billions to save riot-wrecked businesses

Ina Opperman

The department of trade, industry and competition (dtic) has conducted a survey that shows the impact of the recent riots on businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and on Friday, also saying how it still intends to help with the recovery.

The survey was conducted among 1,200 businesses and showed that 900 of them, which include insured and uninsured business in the two provinces, required financial support.

These 900 businesses will be targeted by the department to get assistance from the R3.7 billion set aside for them. This fund is part of the broader R38 billion relief package announced by the minister of finance recently.

Survey results

At least 10,200 jobs were affected in the manufacturing, retail and service sectors. A total of 43% of the respondents said they could recover within a month, while 7% estimated that it would take a year or more.

In Gauteng, 26% of the respondents indicated they required support to replace damaged stock and repair buildings, equipment and shop fittings. In KwaZulu-Natal, 74% of the respondents required help for this. Only 43% of the respondents were insured, while the other 57% were not, making them the most vulnerable and in need of support.

Other results included:

the estimated cost of the damage is R3.5 billion

businesses reported lost orders of R6 billion over the next year

these businesses employed 130,558 people before the riots

4,188 people can potentially lose their jobs

the manufacturing sector had estimated damage amounting to R1,857,661,223, lost orders to the value of R2,077,129,750 over the next year and 2,431 potential job losses

the retail sector had estimated damage amounting to R1,132,596,383, lost orders to the value of R2,903,845,961 over the next year and 1,111 potential job losses

the services sector had estimated damage amounting to R204,239,013, lost orders to the value of R345,052,157 over the next year and 447 potential job losses

the supply chain sector had estimated damage amounting to R200,448,000, lost orders to the value of R563,507,000 over the next year and 42 potential job losses

other sectors had estimated damage amounting to R71,456,950, lost orders to the value of R140,944,000 over the next year and 157 potential job losses.

Funds available

The Economic Rebuilding Package will be funded by government through the dtic (R2 billion), Industrial Development Corporation (R1.5 billion) and the National Empowerment Fund (R250 million).