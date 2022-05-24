Tributes pour in for late SA economist Mike Schüssler

Narissa Subramoney

The finance and economics industry woke up to grim news on Tuesday morning. One of South Africa’s leading economists Mike Schüssler has died.

According to Fin24, Schüssler founded Economists.co.za in 2005. According to the site, Schüssler won South African Economist of the Year twice since 2005 and came fourth in 2010 in the Reuters economic competition.

Schüssler and Economists.co.za produced the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index and the Bankserv Disposable Salary Index (BDSI).

They also developed the ABSA bank/Barclays Africa SME index, and produced the South African Employment Report for trade union UASA.

Financial professionals and journalists took to social media to remember Schüssler.



702’s The Money Report host, Bruce Whitfield tweeted that Schüssler was patient, accessible, kind and generous with his time, who always managed to break down complex economic concepts, making them easy to understand.

Mike Schussler was patient, accessible, kind and generous with his time. He made complex concepts accessible and aided generations of reporters, including me, to tell stories better. Thank you Mike.— Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) May 24, 2022

Brenthurst Wealth Management Director Magnus Heystek posted, “So sad to hear about the passing of Mike Schüssler, good friend and consulting economist to Brenthurst, after a short battle with cancer.”



Heystek described Schüssler as “a truly gifted economist and communicator on technical issues”. “Condolences to wife Greta and family. RIP my old friend,” said Heystek.

So sad to hear about the passing of Mike Schussler,good friend and consulting economist to Brenthurst, after short battle with cancer. Was a truly gifted economist and communicator on technical issues. Condolences to wife Greta and family. RIP my old friend….— Magnus Heystek (@MagnusHeystek) May 24, 2022

Journalist Ferial Haffajee posted: “Rest softly, Mike Schüssler. The breadth of your wisdom and depth of your willingness to share it made all of us who followed you so much wiser.”

Rest softly, Mike Schussler. The breadth of your wisdom and depth of your willingness to share it made all of us who followed you so much wiser. https://t.co/kd5UrQM7Dv— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 24, 2022

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly said Schüssler was the economist at the RFA and was responsible for many ‘crisp, direct and factual economic analyses over the years’.

He also developed and provided the industry with the Road Freight Indices.

“It is with great sadness that the Road Freight Association (RFA) learnt of the passing of Mike Schüssler after battling with his health,” said Kelly.

Media reports say Schüssler died after battling cancer.

