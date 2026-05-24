‘This is who we are – the good, the bad, and the ugly’ says Pauline Makhene from ‘The Makhenes’

Eldest Makhene sister Pauline opens up about mental health, parenting, family healing, and ignoring negative attention in Mzansi Magic's hit reality series.

South Africa’s beloved yet often controversial Makhene family is stepping fully into the spotlight with The Makhenes, a gripping new reality series airing every Sunday at 7 pm on Mzansi Magic.

Centred around actress, musician, and spiritual healer Letoya Makhene, the show offers an intimate, three-generation look at one of the country’s most recognisable dynasties.

From legendary musician and activist Blondie Makhene to sisters Pauline and Gontse, the series captures love, conflict, healing, legacy, and the messy realities of public family life.

Eldest sister Pauline Makhene, who opens up about mental health, parenting young adults, and navigating family trauma in the candid new reality show. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

As the show continues to air at the same time as ongoing public scrutiny and headlines involving family tensions, substance abuse struggles, and past allegations, viewers are getting a front-row seat to the highs and lows that make the Makhenes both iconic and deeply human.

Eldest sister Pauline Makhene recently shared candid insights on why she joined the show, her personal growth, parenting philosophy, and what makes their story so compelling to South African audiences.

Navigating the spotlight since childhood

Pauline credits her sister Letoya for pulling her into the project.

“It sounded like fun, so I agreed,” she says simply, explaining that what started as a light-hearted decision has turned into a platform for deeper conversations.

The Makhene family has been in the public eye for decades, thanks to Blondie’s legendary music career. Pauline reflects on how constant visibility shaped her.

“Being in the spotlight from an early age teaches you humility. You can’t remain static, so I’m constantly evolving and changing every day.”

Legendary musician and activist Blondie Makhene, whose decades in the spotlight laid the foundation for South Africa’s iconic musical dynasty, now featured in the new Mzansi Magic reality series The Makhenes. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Handling negative attention and mental health

The family’s controversial public profile (including past reports of internal conflicts, ongoing financial disputes, and personal struggles) hasn’t been easy. But, Pauline says her approach to negativity is straightforward.

“I handle negative media attention by ignoring it as much as I can.”

She has also recently become more open about her mental health journey.

“I’m only opening up about it now, so the experience is still very new to me. Owning your narrative prevents people from looking down on you. Otherwise, some people dismiss everything you say as ‘crazy talk’ – and that’s the worst part.”

Despite the drama unfolding on screen and in the media, the eldest Makhene sister says filming has strengthened bonds.

“My relationship with my family hasn’t changed; in fact, it’s better. We’ve had a lot of meaningful offline conversations with each other.”

Parenting young adults with honesty and support

As a mother whose children now live with their grandparents and have passed matric, Pauline describes her parenting style as “honest, strict, supportive, and friendly.” She also continues the foundation laid by the elders while adapting to the times.

“Now that they’ve passed matric, I’m navigating life with young adults. I learn as they grow, so I’m still figuring it out along the way.”

She also notes that the family is also intentional about honouring their patriarch’s legacy. This includes things like aligning with the right people, making music, doing interviews, and helping tell his full story.

Emotional moments and personal growth

One of the most healing parts of the series for her was addressing trauma from 18 years ago on a recent episode. On a broader level, filming has fuelled her determination.

“My personal growth since filming has been focused on putting my record company on the map. I’m so much more determined when it comes to my career.”

She also believes the show resonates because it’s authentic and as a result, the family feels familiar to the audience.

“It’s very real. We’re not pretending, this is who we are: the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

“We look alike, we speak alike, and we share many of the same experiences as everyone else. We’re just bolder and louder.”

On a parting note, she shares her biggest lesson from the entertainment industry:

“Don’t be afraid. Whether you’re famous or not, people will always talk.”

The Makhenes airs every Sunday at 19:00 on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161). Previous episodes are available on DStv Catch Up.