Kim Jayde’s self-funded leap from YouTube to TV

Here's how sneaker queen Kim Jayde put in the sweat and the cash to fund herself into success and a new show on DSTV's Bravo.

It’s not often that a YouTube influencer makes the leap from social media to linear or traditional media. It’s usually the other way around with a bit of MTV in between.

But no matter what her movements are, sneaker queen Kim Jayde’s trajectory is only really heading in one direction. Up. And she did it by herself, her own will and wallet, so to speak.

Jayde’s Kickin’ It With Kim Jayde – Broadcast Edition recently launched on Bravo Africa after first building momentum online through YouTube.

The eight-part series moves between Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, New York, and Los Angeles, with conversations about fashion, music, sneakers, and creativity, featuring guests including fashion pioneer Karl Kani, designer Jae Tips, rapper Youngsta CPT, and African breakdancing champion Courtnaé Paul.

While the final product may look polished and effortless on screen, Jayde shared that the reality behind the production involved repeatedly flying between South Africa and the United States while taking on commercial work to pay the bills.

“I financed everything myself,” she said. “I shot the entire season between March and November of 2025. What I would do is fly to New York, fly my director of photography from South Africa and the two of us would come back here, post events, do digital brand campaigning, save up more money and then fly out to LA and shoot there and then come back, rinse and repeat the entire season.”

‘I financed everything myself’

The show originally launched in 2020 as a sneaker culture show before gradually growing into broader conversations around fashion, music and the business of creativity.

For Jayde, the move to traditional television also marked a return to where her career began.

“The fact that I’m back on DStv is a really big deal because I actually started my career on MTV Base and MTV Africa in 2016,” she said. “Now 10 years later, it’s becoming full circle to be back on DStv, but the fact that it’s now my intellectual property, I own the content, and I’m not only hosting and creating, but I’m also producing and directing the entire season on my own.”

DSTV’s Bravo has invested in Jayde’s popular show. Picture: Supplied

Jayde said working behind the scenes fundamentally changed the way she viewed herself professionally.

“There’s strength that folk in front of the cameras will never know when you are working behind the scenes,” she shared. “The learning experience of being a director and producer has been really invaluable. I’m super grateful to now have this skill set and be able to showcase that I’m more than just on-screen talent.”

Part of the appeal of partnering with Bravo Africa, she said, was that the broadcaster did not attempt to reshape the show’s identity.

“They believed in the content as it was,” she said. “They said what you’re doing is amazing. Let’s partner, let’s amplify, let’s showcase African creatives to the world.”

‘Let’s showcase African creatives to the world’

Despite now working between major international cities, Jayde still speaks proudly about Zimbabwe.

Born in Harare and raised in Bulawayo, she later moved to South Africa to study social work and psychology at Wits University. But our northern neighbour remains tied to her identity and personal life.

“Zim is my heart,” she said.

Ordinary moments back home, like driving through Matopos, eating traditional food with family and visiting wildlife sanctuaries, get her going.

“When I’m in Harare, I’m home. I’m home with family, I’m having home food,” she said.

Jayde added that she is often surprised by how little many outsiders understand about Zimbabwe beyond the stereotypes and negativity often attached to the country internationally.

“There’s so much negativity out there,” she said. “But when we connect as human beings and people actually go there and experience it the way that it really is, then they understand.”

For now, though, much of her attention remains fixed on expanding Kickin’ It With Kim Jayde following its Bravo Africa launch.

She is also set to return to Cannes Lions next month, having been invited for a second year to speak on a women’s panel.

Despite the growing international profile and television success, Jayde said her personal philosophy remains uncomplicated.

“Dream big, work hard and stay humble,” she said. “I genuinely just believe in taking every opportunity and being super grateful and working hard.”