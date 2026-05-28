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Jeep Grand Cherokee recalled again over suspected bolt failure

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

2 minute read

28 May 2026

09:00 am

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The second recall in as many weeks involves 920 vehicles sold between 2021 and 2023.

Jeep Grand Cherokee recall

Grand Cherokee is, again, being recalled, this time over suspect faulty pinch bolt. Picture: Jeep

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The National Consumer Commission has issued yet another recall for the WL generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, nearly a week after announcing the first callback.

Faulty bolt

In a statement, the commission says the latest issue involves the pinch bolt of the upper control arm that could lose its clamping force due to damage suspected to have taken place during production.

“This may cause the pinch bolt to break, resulting in a loss of clamp load between the upper control arm ball joint and the knuckle,” the commission said.

“This could result in the wheel tilting outward, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash without prior warning”.

How many?

In total, 920 Grand Cherokees, sold between 2021 and 2023, have been implicated in the recall, seemingly separate from the 354 examples noted in the original.

Cost-free repair

The commission concluded by saying, “Consumers who own affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to an authorised Jeep dealership for inspection and the necessary repair or replacement, which will be carried out at no cost to the consumer”.

Read more on these topics

Jeep product recall recall

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