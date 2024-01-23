Chicken prices set to finally drop

The industry expected a shortage of chicken between September and December but this did not happen.

The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) has confirmed that South Africans can expect a drop in chicken prices this month, after an earlier increase caused by a severe H7N6 bird flu outbreak.

This is a sense of relief for many South African household whose main source of protein has been chicken.

Last year, the outbreak of the bird flu caused significant poultry losses and disruptions in the supply chain.

However, since there was no shortage of chicken during September to December, and supply met demand, as well as the expected approval of a bird flu vaccine by the end of February, prices are now going down.

Road to recovery

SAPA has reported that the industry is on the road to recovery.

“With strong biosecurity protocols and monitoring programmes in place, evidence suggests that the infection rate has peaked, and after very serious initial concerns, the recovery process is currently underway,” SAPA reported.

Meanwhile, CEO of SAPA, Izaak Breitenbach told Jacaranda FM: “We have had no shortage of chicken at all in the buildup from September to December. Therefore, this had no impact on the price of chicken”.

According to the International Trade Administration, poultry meat represents more than 60% of total meat consumption in South Africa with a per capita consumption of 40kg per annum. As poultry meat is relatively inexpensive and abundant, it is the most important protein source in the diet of the majority of South Africans.

Bird flu

The severe H7N6 bird flu first hit SA in October last year as South Africans were warned to brace themselves for a rise in chicken prices.

The industry reported that about 8.5-million chickens were culled to curb outbreaks of the H7 and H5 bird flu strains. This included slightly more than 2.5-million broiler breeder chickens, and approximately 6-million of SA’s layer flock.