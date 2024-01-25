Recipe of the day: 60-minute creamy chicken stew with vegetables
Kick back, relax and enjoy the mouth-watering aromas wafting into the lounge from the kitchen.
Picture: iStock
Tired after a long week at work? This creamy chicken stew with vegetables basically cooks itself, and needs minimal attention from you.
You’ll only be on your feet in the kitchen for 15 minutes to prep all the ingredients and get the stew cooking, after which you can wind-down with a glass of wine while dinner simmers on the stove.
ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce
Creamy chicken stew with vegetables
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 carrots sliced (about 1 cup)
- 2 stalks celery diced (about 1 cup)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 bay leaf
- 680g boneless skinless chicken thighs, diced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 340g baby potatoes cut in half
- ½ red bell pepper diced
- 1 cup of frozen green beans
- ½ cup full cream or double cream
Method
- In a large Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onions, carrot, and celery. Saute until the onions soften.
- Add the flour, salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme to the vegetables and sauté 1-2 minutes longer, until the flour is beginning to brown and is well distributed.
- Add the bay leaf, chicken, potatoes, bell pepper, and chicken broth to the pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through.
- Remove the lid from the pot. Add green beans and cream and simmer 5-10 minutes more until the stew is thickened and green beans are cooked.
Notes
- If you would like your chicken stew thicker, whisk together additional flour and water in a small bowl. Whisk into the finished stew gradually until thickened to desired consistency.
- You can add any of your favourite vegetables. Vegetables that are softer and cook more quickly should be added with green beans at the end. Leafy greens could also be stirred in at the end, giving them just a couple of minutes to wilt. Harder vegetables like sweet potatoes or turnips should be added at the beginning with the red potatoes so that they have time to soften.
*This recipe was sourced from www.thegirlinspired.com
Creamy chicken stew with vegetables
The best part about this recipe is that it uses pantry staples, and it’s ready in an hour.
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 45 minutes
- Total Time: 60 minutes
- Category: Dinner, Chicken
- Method: Stewing
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 carrots sliced (about 1 cup)
- 2 stalks celery diced (about 1 cup)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 bay leaf
- 680g boneless skinless chicken thighs, diced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 340g baby potatoes cut in half
- ½ red bell pepper diced
- 1 cup of frozen green beans
- ½ cup full cream or double cream
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onions, carrot, and celery. Saute until the onions soften.
- Add the flour, salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme to the vegetables and sauté 1-2 minutes longer, until the flour is beginning to brown and is well distributed.
- Add the bay leaf, chicken, potatoes, bell pepper, and chicken broth to the pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through.
- Remove the lid from the pot. Add green beans and cream and simmer 5-10 minutes more until the stew is thickened and green beans are cooked.
Notes
- If you would like your chicken stew thicker, whisk together additional flour and water in a small bowl. Whisk into the finished stew gradually until thickened to desired consistency.
- You can add any of your favourite vegetables. Vegetables that are softer and cook more quickly should be added with green beans at the end. Leafy greens could also be stirred in at the end, giving them just a couple of minutes to wilt. Harder vegetables like sweet potatoes or turnips should be added at the beginning with the red potatoes so that they have time to soften.
Keywords: chicken stew
NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Spiced pinto beans with sausage and vegetables