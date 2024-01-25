Recipe of the day: 60-minute creamy chicken stew with vegetables

Kick back, relax and enjoy the mouth-watering aromas wafting into the lounge from the kitchen.

Tired after a long week at work? This creamy chicken stew with vegetables basically cooks itself, and needs minimal attention from you.

You’ll only be on your feet in the kitchen for 15 minutes to prep all the ingredients and get the stew cooking, after which you can wind-down with a glass of wine while dinner simmers on the stove.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce

Creamy chicken stew with vegetables

Ingredients

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 carrots sliced (about 1 cup)

2 stalks celery diced (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon minced rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 bay leaf

680g boneless skinless chicken thighs, diced

4 cups chicken broth

340g baby potatoes cut in half

½ red bell pepper diced

1 cup of frozen green beans

½ cup full cream or double cream

Method

In a large Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onions, carrot, and celery. Saute until the onions soften. Add the flour, salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme to the vegetables and sauté 1-2 minutes longer, until the flour is beginning to brown and is well distributed. Add the bay leaf, chicken, potatoes, bell pepper, and chicken broth to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through. Remove the lid from the pot. Add green beans and cream and simmer 5-10 minutes more until the stew is thickened and green beans are cooked.

Notes

If you would like your chicken stew thicker, whisk together additional flour and water in a small bowl. Whisk into the finished stew gradually until thickened to desired consistency.

You can add any of your favourite vegetables. Vegetables that are softer and cook more quickly should be added with green beans at the end. Leafy greens could also be stirred in at the end, giving them just a couple of minutes to wilt. Harder vegetables like sweet potatoes or turnips should be added at the beginning with the red potatoes so that they have time to soften.

*This recipe was sourced from www.thegirlinspired.com

Creamy chicken stew with vegetables Read more Recipe of the day: Garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce The best part about this recipe is that it uses pantry staples, and it’s ready in an hour. Author: Stefanie

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 60 minutes

Category: Dinner, Chicken

Method: Stewing

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 tablespoons salted butter

salted butter 1 small yellow onion, diced

small yellow onion, diced 2 carrots sliced (about 1 cup )

carrots sliced (about ) 2 stalks celery diced (about 1 cup )

stalks celery diced (about ) 1 teaspoon kosher salt

kosher salt 1 teaspoon black pepper

black pepper 1 teaspoon minced rosemary

minced rosemary 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

dried thyme leaves ⅓ cup all-purpose flour

all-purpose flour 1 bay leaf

bay leaf 680g boneless skinless chicken thighs, diced

boneless skinless chicken thighs, diced 4 cups chicken broth

chicken broth 340g baby potatoes cut in half

baby potatoes cut in half ½ red bell pepper diced

red bell pepper diced 1 cup of frozen green beans

of frozen green beans ½ cup full cream or double cream Instructions In a large Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onions, carrot, and celery. Saute until the onions soften. Add the flour, salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme to the vegetables and sauté 1-2 minutes longer, until the flour is beginning to brown and is well distributed. Add the bay leaf, chicken, potatoes, bell pepper, and chicken broth to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through. Remove the lid from the pot. Add green beans and cream and simmer 5-10 minutes more until the stew is thickened and green beans are cooked. Notes If you would like your chicken stew thicker, whisk together additional flour and water in a small bowl. Whisk into the finished stew gradually until thickened to desired consistency.

You can add any of your favourite vegetables. Vegetables that are softer and cook more quickly should be added with green beans at the end. Leafy greens could also be stirred in at the end, giving them just a couple of minutes to wilt. Harder vegetables like sweet potatoes or turnips should be added at the beginning with the red potatoes so that they have time to soften. Keywords: chicken stew

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Spiced pinto beans with sausage and vegetables