Easy Sunday dinner: 15-minute Dijon mustard chicken in the pan
Serve your chicken with a green salad or crispy air-fryer potato wedges.
Picture: iStock
Cooking dinner on a Sunday evening is a schlep for everyone, but one can’t live off toasted sarmies and takeaways alone. This 15-minute Dijon mustard chicken recipe is here to save the day.
It will take a lot less time to make than waiting for your Uber Eats to arrive, plus it’s a delicious wholesome meal you and your family will enjoy much more.
You can serve your mustard chicken with a green salad, vegetables or crispy potato wedges made in the air fryer.
15-minute Dijon mustard chicken in the pan
Although this Dijon mustard chicken recipe sounds complicated to make and a little fancy for a Sunday, it’s actually a delicious comfort meal, perfect to end off your weekend.
- Prep Time: 15 min
- Cook Time: 15 min
- Total Time: 15 min
- Category: Chicken
- Method: Sauteing
- Cuisine: French
Ingredients
- 4 large Boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1/2 tsp Sea salt
- 1/4 tsp Black pepper
- 30 ml Olive oil (divided)
- 2 cloves Garlic (minced)
- 120 ml Chicken broth, reduced sodium
- 160 ml Heavy cream (or coconut cream for dairy-free)
- 15 g Fresh thyme
- 30 g Whole grain Dijon mustard (regular will also work)
Instructions
- Season the chicken breasts on both sides with sea salt and black pepper.
- Heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and saute for 4-8 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm.
- Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan, along with the garlic. Saute for about 1 minute, until fragrant.
- Add the chicken broth. Stir to remove any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Increase heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes, until the liquid is reduced by half.
- Add the cream and thyme. (See notes for sweeter sauce.) Return to a gentle simmer. Gently simmer again for 2-3 minute, continuing to scrape any pieces from the bottom, just until the sauce thickens (it will reduce in volume). Stir in the mustard at the end and turn off heat.
- To serve, pour the sauce over the chicken, or transfer the chicken back to the pan and cover in sauce.
Notes
If you prefer a sweeter sauce, similar to honey mustard, you can add sweetener to taste in step 5.
Keywords: 15-minute chicken