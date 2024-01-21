Easy Sunday dinner: 15-minute Dijon mustard chicken in the pan

Serve your chicken with a green salad or crispy air-fryer potato wedges.

Cooking dinner on a Sunday evening is a schlep for everyone, but one can’t live off toasted sarmies and takeaways alone. This 15-minute Dijon mustard chicken recipe is here to save the day.

It will take a lot less time to make than waiting for your Uber Eats to arrive, plus it’s a delicious wholesome meal you and your family will enjoy much more.

You can serve your mustard chicken with a green salad, vegetables or crispy potato wedges made in the air fryer.

Quick Dijon mustard chicken recipe

Ingredients

4 large Boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 tsp Sea salt

1/4 tsp Black pepper

30 ml Olive oil (divided)

2 cloves Garlic (minced)

120 ml Chicken broth, reduced sodium

160 ml Heavy cream (or coconut cream for dairy-free)

15 g Fresh thyme

30 g Whole grain Dijon mustard (regular will also work)

Method

Season the chicken breasts on both sides with sea salt and black pepper. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and saute for 4-8 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan, along with the garlic. Saute for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the chicken broth. Stir to remove any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Increase heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes, until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the cream and thyme. Return to a gentle simmer. Gently simmer again for 2-3 minutes, continuing to scrape any pieces from the bottom, just until the sauce thickens (it will reduce in volume). Stir in the mustard at the end and turn off heat. To serve, pour the sauce over the chicken, or transfer the chicken back to the pan and cover in sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from www.wholesumyum.com

