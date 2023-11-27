Recipe of the day: Marry Me Chicken

Instructions

1.Season chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour and shake off any excess.

2.In a large skillet, heat olive oil and melt the butter on medium heat. Swirl pan to coat with oil and butter evenly.

3.Brown the chicken (do not overcrowd and work in batches if needed) for 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer onto a plate, cover, and set aside.

4.Saute the garlic for a minute or until it’s fragrant. Add the chicken stock, and deglaze the pan scraping any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

5.Adjust the heat to medium-low, and add the heavy cream and the parmesan cheese to the skillet. Allow the sauce to simmer for a couple of minutes, then season with chili flakes, thyme, and oregano.

6.Season with salt and pepper to your taste, add the sundried tomatoes then put the chicken back in the sauce and let the sauce simmer and thicken for a few more minutes.

7.Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves and serve warm over pasta or rice.