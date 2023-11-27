Recipe of the day: Marry Me Chicken
Marry me chicken, anyone? Grab your apron, turn up the music, and cook up this magic recipe in your kitchen!
Homemade Marry me chicken with rice. Picture: iStock
Tonight’s star is the one and only ‘Marry Me Chicken.’
It’s a dish so tasty that it has been known to inspire love proposals!
While we can’t guarantee a ring, we promise a flavour party that will make your taste buds dance.
How to make a Marry me chicken
Ingredients
- 3 large chicken breasts boneless and skinless, sliced lengthwise into thin cutlets
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 tablespoons (50 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
- 2 tablespoons (28 grams) unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 cup (240 ml) chicken stock
- 1 cup (240 ml) double cream
- ½ cup (43 grams) parmesan cheese grated
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- ¼ teaspoon oregano
- ¼ teaspoon thyme
- ⅓ cup sundried tomatoes chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves
Method
- Season chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour and shake off any excess.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil and melt the butter on medium heat. Swirl pan to coat with oil and butter evenly.
- Brown the chicken (do not overcrowd and work in batches if needed) for 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer onto a plate, cover, and set aside.
- Saute the garlic for a minute or until it’s fragrant. Add the chicken stock, and deglaze the pan scraping any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.
- Adjust the heat to medium-low, and add the heavy cream and the parmesan cheese to the skillet. Allow the sauce to simmer for a couple of minutes, then season with chili flakes, thyme, and oregano.
- Season with salt and pepper to your taste, add the sundried tomatoes then put the chicken back in the sauce and let the sauce simmer and thicken for a few more minutes.
- Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves and serve warm over pasta or rice.
Marry me chicken
- Prep Time: 10 Minutes
- Cook Time: 15 Minutes
- Total Time: 25 Minutes
- Category: Chicken
- Method: One pan
- Cuisine: Dinner
Notes
- Chicken cutlets/steaks are available in most supermarkets, but you can slice a chicken breast in half and get the same result.
- To slice chicken breasts into thin cutlets: Place a chicken breast down flat on a cutting board. Hold one hand flat on top of the breast, and use a sharp knife to cut the breast in half, parallel to the cutting board.
- Typically, that is all you need to do! The cutlets should be about ¼ inch in thickness. If they are thicker than that, use a meat mallet to pound them down thinner.
- Boneless and skinless chicken thighs can be used in place of chicken breasts, but keep in mind that they take longer to cook.
- When sauteing the garlic, add a little bit of sundried tomato oil for more flavor.
- Do not use half and half/single cream as that won’t thicken the sauce enough.
- The Chef recommends buying a block of parmesan cheese and grating it yourself. I found that store-bought parmesan cheese doesn’t have much flavor, and doesn’t melt well in sauces.
Nutrition
- Calories: 447kcal
- Sugar: 3g
- Sodium: 601mg
- Fat: 30g
- Saturated Fat: 15g
- Unsaturated Fat: 2g
- Trans Fat: 1g
- Carbohydrates: 13g
- Fiber: 1g
- Protein: 31g
- Cholesterol: 147mg
Keywords: Marry me chicken