Clicks makes over R24.8 billion in six months

Clicks now operates 1 003 stores nationwide.

Clicks, South Africa’s leading health, beauty and wellness retailer, reported a turnover of more than R24.8 billion for the six months ending 28 February 2026. This is an increase from R23.1 billion during the same period in 2025.

According to the retailer’s financial results for the period released on Wednesday, Clicks opened its 1 000th store, increasing its footprint to 1 003 outlets, while the national pharmacy network was expanded to 795. The retailer has described this as a “significant milestone”.

Competitor hurts turnover

The retailer acknowledged that its turnover was impacted by aggressive competitor discounting over the festive season. Clicks main competitor is Dis-Chem, however, it remains bigger than the latter.

The retailer added that the other reason that impacted its turnover is reduced product availability, which hurt its total sales by R175 million.

“Retail turnover was impacted by delays in the implementation of the warehouse management system (WMS) at the Clicks distribution centre in Cape Town which reduced product availability in Western Cape and Eastern Cape stores, particularly over the festive season,” said the retailer.

“Management estimates that the systems delay reduced retail turnover by approximately R175 million (0.9% of retail sales).”

Clicks noted that consumer environment is expected to remain under significant pressure in the second half as rising fuel prices and associated inflationary pressures constrain household spending.

Clicks makes R5 billion gross profit

The retailer’s financial results further revealed that for the period Clicks made a gross profit of more than R5.8 billion, an increase from the R5.5 billion in the same period in 2025.

Gross profit is the amount a company earns from sales after subtracting the direct costs of producing or buying its goods and is calculated before tax and other operating expenses are taken into account.

After operating expenses such as salaries are deducted, the result is known as trading profit. Once interest and tax have also been accounted for, the final figure is called net profit, which represents the company’s total profit.

According to Clicks’ results, it made a trading profit of R2.2 billion and net profit of R1.5 billion.

More stores coming

The financial results showed that Clicks’ retail costs grew by 6.1%, with employment costs higher due to a 7% annual pay increase.

For employment costs, which includes salaries for the six months, the retailer spent more than R2.7 billion, an increase from R2.5 billion from the same period in 2025.

Giving its outlook, the retailer plans to open 40 to 50 new stores and 40 to 50 new pharmacies in the 2026 financial year.

“In addition, 10 differentiated concept stores will be piloted in the second half of the year,” said Clicks.

The retailer added that opening new stores and upgrading 80 to 90 of the existing ones during the second half of the year will cost R662 million. A further R594 million will be invested in supply chain, IT and infrastructure.