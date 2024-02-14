Converting your electric geyser to solar could save you thousands

You could save up to 40% on your electricity bill.

Converting your electric geyser to solar could trim your electricity bill by up to 40%. Image: iStock

Switching your electric geyser to draw power from solar panels could trim your electricity bill by as much as 40%, saving you thousands in the long run.

If the thought of spending money on a new geyser is the reason you’re reluctant to make the switch, relax – you can convert your current electric geyser to solar.

How does it work?

Unlike traditional solar geysers which are installed on the roof and require costly plumbing work, a conversion is relatively simple and makes use of your existing geyser.

Speaking to The Citizen, executive head of LookSee, Marc du Plessis said the geyser remains in place and is not changed in anyway.

“The beauty of this system is that we’re just changing the power source to your geyser and that eliminates plumbing costs. We install normal solar panels on your roof – the same panels used in a home solar installation – and wire these directly to a smart controller that then pushes power to your geyser’s element and thermostat, ” he explained.

And to ensure the household’s geyser has a steady power supply, the smart controller also includes a connection to the main electrical power supply of the house.

“This means your family can rely on having hot water even during extended periods of cloudy weather,” says Du Plessis.

Managing where your geyser is getting its power from is also easy, thanks to a user controller box with five settings ranging from purely solar-powered for optimal savings on the electricity bill, to entirely mains powered if you’ve had several days of rain.

Why not just buy a new solar geyser?

Apart from saving on the costs of buying a new geyser, home owners can also avoid the expense and inconvenience of extensive plumbing work.

Here are some benefits of converting your electric geyser versus buying a new solar geyser:

Saves time – can be done within hours.

Geyser remains covered or protected ensuring minimal heating loss during winter.

Backup power from the home’s electrical mains for extended periods of cloudy weather.

Solar panels offer a longer lifespan than traditional solar geyser technology meaning you can expect up to 25 years of solar power to heat your geyser.

Minimal maintenance required apart from cleaning your solar panels twice a year.

Money matters

Homeowners looking to convert their electric geysers to solar should expect to spend between R25 000 to R30 000 – depending on their geyser size and family’s hot water needs.

“A small or three-panel system can supply a household of one to three people up to 95% of their hot water needs and save up to R550 a month on the electricity bill. If you have a family of four or five people, we recommend the medium or four-panel system which will save about R733 on the monthly electricity bill,” said Du Plessis.

A geyser conversion pays for itself over a period of 3 to 5 years and could save as much as R70 000 over 10 years on small system and R98 000 over 10 years on medium system.

If you’re looking to make the switch but are low on cash, LookSee’s Solar Loan may be worth considering.

“Because the conversion includes traditional solar panels, we can offer a preferential loan with personalised interest rates ranging from prime +1% to a maximum of prime +2.5%. This is a significantly lower rate than a standard personal loan ,” Du Plessis said.

‘End of load shedding’

Since electric geysers typically consume the most power in many homes, using solar alternatives could ease pressure on the national grid.

“We have fantastic weather here, we have sunlight – let’s use that, reduce the carbon footprint and in the long run reduce the demand on the grid, and, hopefully, see the end of load shedding,” said Du Plessis.

LookSee’s electric-to-solar geyser conversion offering includes installation and is available in Gauteng. Plans are underway to extend this offering to other provinces during 2024.

