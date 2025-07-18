Customers’ personal data stolen from Louis Vuitton South Africa

'We regret to inform you that an unauthorised third party temporarily accessed our system and obtained some of your information.'

Louis Vuitton South Africa has confirmed that it was hacked earlier in July and some clients’ information was accessed.

In an email to clients sent on Friday, the high-end luxury brand confirmed it was hacked on 2 July 2025. However, no passwords or financial information was compromised, it said.

“We regret to inform you that an unauthorised third party temporarily accessed our system and obtained some of your information,” read the email.

How was Louis Vuitton hacked?

Louis Vuitton said that it became aware of a personal data breach resulting from an exfiltration of certain personal data of some of its clients following unauthorised access to its system.

It said this breach occurred despite all security measures being in place.

“We would like to assure you that our cybersecurity teams have taken care of the incident with the utmost diligence and attention. We are continuing investigations to identify the malicious actor,” the email said..

“Technical measures were immediately taken to contain the incident after its occurrence, notably by blocking unauthorised access. Louis Vuitton teams are mobilised to cooperate with the competent authorities which have been notified.”

No financial information stolen

The luxury brand has reassured clients that no passwords or financial information, including credit card details or bank account information, were compromised.

Louis Vuitton added that, according to its investigation, only personal data, such as first names, last names, gender, country, phone numbers and email addresses, were compromised.

“Given the nature of the data involved, we warmly recommend that you remain vigilant against any unsolicited communication or other suspicious correspondence, including emails, phone calls or text messages.

“While we have no evidence that your data has been misused to date, phishing attempts, fraud attempts or unauthorised use of your information may occur.”

Never share your password

The brand further urged clients that it will never ask clients to disclose their Louis Vuitton password.

“You should never disclose your Louis Vuitton password to anyone and you can rest assured that Louis Vuitton will never ask you to disclose it.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause you. Please rest assured that the security and protection of your personal data remain our utmost priority.

“All efforts are constantly being deployed to help prevent similar incidents in the future.”

