Samsung’s new TV’s allow you to take care of your pets [VIDEO]

TV’s have become more featured-packed and gone are the days when there were intense battles for the remote.

As mobile phones continue to evolve at a rapid pace, with artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly integrated into devices, the humble television has also evolved to the point where you can now control your TV with your Samsung smartwatch and even take care of your pet dog or cat.

No, we are not kidding. If you thought this was a plot from a sci-fi movie, think again, because it’s reality: Samsung has unveiled just such a TV at an event held at Samsung DQX in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Competition

From Samsung to Skyworth, TCL, LG, and many others, innovative technology has grown at a rapid pace, making sitting in front of the TV on a Saturday afternoon and catching the latest Formula Grand Prix or the world champion Springboks taking on the All Blacks a surreal experience.

Samsung South Africa announced the availability of its 2025 Samsung 8K and 4K Neo QLED Mini LED series, which are taking the competition in a very competitive market.

Features

The lineup offers impressive visuals and immersive sound, and is the first to feature Samsung Vision AI1, with smarter, adaptive features.

Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced picture and sound, and you can even control your TV with hand motions.

The ‘Universal gestures’ feature allows you to connect your Galaxy smartwatch to your Samsung TV over Wi-Fi via the SmartThings app so you can wave your wrist around to control a mouse pointer or make a fist to go back to the previous screen.

Pet care

Via the SmartThings app, your pets have also not been excluded.

Samsung’s TVs have ‘Pet Care’, allowing you to remotely switch your TV on to play your cat or dog’s favourite content while you are away from home.

It also allows households to create custom profiles and receive content recommendations curated to their needs and preferences.

Karoke

If you have a voice for singing, Samsung’s TVs offer a karaoke experience on the 2025 Neo QLED models, as well as OLED, The Frame and QLED.

The mobile mic technology allows users to use their smartphone to sing along to all their favourite songs on the Stingray Karaoke app.

Availability and pricing

Featuring two new models, the Neo QLED 8K Mini LED, Samsung’s series delivers a glare-free picture with Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, all powered by Samsung Vision AI.

“Built with our NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor2, the QN950F series (65” – 98” screen class sizes) leverages 8K AI Upscaling Pro3 to transform SD, HD or even 4K content”.

Depending on the TV size you want, the bigger you go, the more you have to dig deeper in your pocket, with as much as R100 000 for one model.

There are three models from the Neo QLED 4K Mini LED range coming to SA – the QN90F which starts at R18 999 for the 43in, the QN80F at R99 999 and the QN70F which is available in 55in (R18,000), 65in (R23,000), 75in (R30,000), and 85in (R45,000) models.

