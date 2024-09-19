Do your employees need an engagement boost? Here are 6 signs to look out for

In the business world, employees’ engagement levels play a role in the company’s turnover.

Merel van der Lei, CEO of Wyzetalk says many businesses still overlook the signs indicating their employees’ need for motivation and a deeper connection to the industry they work in.

“Prioritising connection and engagement can dramatically improve the lives of frontline employees while driving tangible benefits for the organisation.”

Do you believe your employees might be in need of engagement levels? Here are the signs:

High turnover rates

She says when your employees are constantly cycling through your organisation, it is a clear sign that engagement levels are low. “Research by Gallup reveals that highly engaged business units achieve 18% less turnover overall.”

She adds that constantly hiring and training new employees to replace ones that have resigned is costly and disruptive.

The best solution would be addressing the root causes of disengagement, which can reduce turnover while retaining valuable talent.

Decreased productivity

Employers should take notice of a downward trend in productivity because it often means there is disengagement among employees. Other reasons that can be attributed to a downward trend in productivity are lack of clear direction, inadequate information and tools, inefficient processes, or poor management.

“When employees lack motivation or feel disconnected from their work, output inevitably suffers.”

She says it is important to ensure that employees have no other obstacles to produce effectively.

“This might involve improving processes, providing better tools, or offering clearer guidance. By removing these barriers, you can naturally elevate engagement levels and, in turn, boost productivity.”

Reduced employee interaction and enthusiasm

Van der Lei says another sign of a deeper engagement issue is when there is a noticeable decrease in employee interaction, like less attendance at work events or reduced responsiveness to questions.

Other signs include increased absenteeism and a general lack of enthusiasm in the workplace.

To solve this issue, employers can give recognition, feedback, and social interaction opportunities, as this can create a positive work environment where employees feel valued and appreciated.

“This can have a positive ripple effect on team dynamics, customer service quality, and overall business performance.”

Communication challenges

Several employees in different companies rely on effective communication to do their jobs, communication such as clear instructions, feedback, and updates.

“If your business is experiencing information silos, misalignment between teams, or difficulty reaching remote workers, it’s time to consider investing in engagement solutions.”

A solution she gives is a centralised communication hub that can facilitate seamless information flow across all levels of the organisation.

Lack of employee feedback

Van der Lei advises employers to take note if their employees seem hesitant to provide feedback or believe their voices are not being heard because it can lead to disengagement and dissatisfaction.

However, it is important to ensure feedback is actively sought. If there is a lack of feedback because no one is asking for it, this indicates a gap in employers’ engagement strategy.

Through feedback mechanisms, employees can feel empowered to share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns anonymously and openly.

“By soliciting and acting upon employee input, businesses show their commitment to employee satisfaction and drive positive change. If workers feel hesitant to give feedback despite these mechanisms being in place, it might show a culture of fear that needs to be addressed.”

Insufficient recognition and rewards

She says it is important to notice the power recognition and rewards hold in giving employees joy to do their work to the next best level. The two can enhance engagement and job satisfaction.

“If frontline workers feel underappreciated or undervalued, it can lead to disengagement and demotivation.”

Implementing employee recognition programs, performance incentives, and rewards can boost morale and reinforce positive behaviours, fostering a culture of appreciation and inspiring greater loyalty.

“Remember, engagement is not just about addressing symptoms but also about creating an environment where employees can thrive, removing obstacles to productivity, and fostering a culture of open communication and continuous improvement.”

