Don Julio celebrates the liquid behind World Tequila Day

As part of the World Tequila Day celebrations, guests will enjoy thoughtfully curated food pairings designed to complement the unique flavour profiles of the Don Julio portfolio.

This World Tequila Day, Don Julio is inviting South Africans to celebrate the craftsmanship behind the country’s No. 1 luxury tequila through a nationwide campaign that brings together premium experiences, signature serves and exclusive retail offers.

From premium bars and restaurants to participating retailers across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, consumers are invited to discover new ways to enjoy Don Julio, whether sipping a perfectly crafted Don Paloma with friends or recreating elevated serves at home.

Linda Mtoba. Picture Supplied

Bringing the campaign to life is an immersive Don Julio experience where guests will explore the brand’s celebrated portfolio through guided tastings, elevated signature serves and carefully curated culinary pairings.

Every touchpoint has been designed to showcase the craftsmanship behind the liquid and inspire a more intentional way to enjoy premium tequila.

Guests will be guided through a tasting journey showcasing the distinctive character of the Don Julio portfolio. From the crisp, vibrant notes of Blanco to the elegant complexity of Rosado, each expression reflects the dedication, craftsmanship and passion that define Don Julio.

Led by expert mixologists, the experience encourages guests to slow down, appreciate the liquid and discover tequila as it was intended to be enjoyed.

The Don Paloma & signature serves

As part of the nationwide celebrations, participating premium bars and restaurants across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban will be serving a selection of Don Julio signature cocktails throughout World Tequila Day week.

Consumers can enjoy the Don Paloma and other expertly crafted serves at venues including Rockets in Durban, OKIO and CE LA VI in Johannesburg, and LIV on Bree in Cape Town, among others, offering a fresh way to experience tequila beyond the traditional shot.

Curated culinary pairings

As part of the World Tequila Day celebrations, guests will enjoy thoughtfully curated food pairings designed to complement the unique flavour profiles of the Don Julio portfolio.

Among the highlights is the classic pairing of fresh oysters with a chilled Don Julio Blanco tequila shot, offering guests a memorable way to discover how carefully selected flavours can enhance the tasting experience.

Alongside a selection of complementary dishes, the pairings showcase the versatility and craftsmanship of the liquid while demonstrating how premium tequila can elevate shared dining occasions.

“World Tequila Day is an opportunity to celebrate tequila at its finest, the craftsmanship of the liquid, the iconic cocktails made from our favourite spirit and the moments we create when we come together to celebrate,” says Cebisa Luzipho, Culture Manager for Don Julio South, West & Central Africa at Diageo. “This year we want to inspire South Africans to experience the full Don Julio portfolio in new ways, whether enjoying a Don Paloma at their favourite venue, discovering the unique character of each expression or recreating these experiences at home.”

To extend the World Tequila Day celebrations, Don Julio is bringing the occasion to consumers nationwide through exclusive off-trade promotions. From 20-26 July 2026, consumers who purchase any bottle of Don Julio Tequila (excluding Don Julio 1942) at participating Pick n Pay stores nationwide, online or via Pick n Pay ASAP will receive a complimentary 6-pack of Fitch & Leedes mixer, while stocks last.

The offer invites consumers to recreate Don Julio’s signature serves at home and celebrate World Tequila Day by sharing exceptional tequila moments with friends and family.

Whether raising a glass at a premium venue, discovering the craftsmanship behind every expression or enjoying the perfect Don Paloma from the comfort of home, Don Julio is inviting South Africans everywhere to celebrate World Tequila Day in true luxury.

Through premium experiences, exceptional cocktails and nationwide availability, Don Julio continues to shape South Africa’s evolving luxury drinking culture while reinforcing its position as the country’s No. 1 luxury tequila.