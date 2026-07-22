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Ramaphosa impeachment committee delays evidence leader deliberations

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

1 minute read

22 July 2026

11:23 am

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Members of the Section 89 impeachment committee want more time to find a suitable evidence leader.

Impeachment committee delays deliberations on evidence leader for Ramaphosa hearings.

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The committee looking into the possible impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa wants more time to widen the search for an evidence leader.

The Section 89 impeachment committee met on Wednesday to deliberate on who parliament’s evidence leader for the anticipated hearings should be.

A list of nine potential evidence leaders was presented to the committee; however, only five had signalled their availability to participate.

Members soon asked for a postponement as they felt the list of options was too short, and wished to add names to the list before coming to a decision.

Parties will be given until Friday, 24 July at 6pm to provide additional nominations, with the committee to convene again on 29 July for the intended deliberations.

*This is a developing story.

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