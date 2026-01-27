DStv to allow subscription payments to be split with a friend – here’s how

The new payment feature also reflects shared households.

South Africans are feeling the financial squeeze, with every rand counting more than ever. In these tough times, even everyday costs need support and instead of asking a friend to send you cash for your DStv subscription, they can now pay it directly through the My DStv app.

This is one of the new features MultiChoice has introduced since its takeover by French media giant Canal+.

How to share your DStv subscription payment

MultiChoice on Tuesday said this new payment feature also reflects shared households. Customers can split the cost of a single DStv subscription with someone else through the MyDStv app.

“Using the app, the primary account holder can send a payment link to another person to contribute towards the monthly subscription, with the bill able to be split between two people,” reads the statement.

“The feature reflects the reality of shared living arrangements, where subscription costs are often divided across households and is designed to make cost-sharing simpler and more transparent.”

DStv new channels

The group said it has permanently added three channels; Trace Ngoma (formerly Trace Africa), Trace Gospel and WWE to DStv’s Access package.

“The additions broaden the mix of music, faith and live entertainment available on one of DStv’s most affordable packages and ensure that customers who choose to manage costs by staying on Access continue to receive a great service that meets their needs.”

This comes on the heels of a scare that the satellite TV is set to lose 12 channels owned by Warner Bros Discovery. However, a last-minute deal saved the channels.

Deal saves 12 channels

Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery signed a multiyear and multiterritory agreement, which also covered the licensing of movies and series for distribution on MultiChoice’s M-Net channels, DStv Stream and Showmax.

The agreement includes the renewal of the distribution of 12 Warner Bros Discovery channels across MultiChoice Group territories:

CNN International and Cartoon Network are exclusive in South Africa and non-exclusively in other territories.

Cartoon Network Porto is exclusively in Angola and Mozambique and non-exclusively in other territories.

Cartoonito, Cartoonito Porto, Discovery Channel, Discovery Family, Real Time, ID, TLC, HGTV, Travel, TNT Africa, Food Network are non-exclusive.

Only four channels owned by Paramount Africa were removed on 31 December 2025.

Rewards programme

Another way customers can pay for their subscriptions is by using DStv Coins. This is part of DStv’s rewards programme, launched in October 2025.

Think of cryptocurrency, but for DStv. The coins are a virtual currency that people can earn in the MyDStv app and spend on different rewards, with the most popular being paying for DStv subscription (full or partial).

These coins can also be used for getting discounts on entertainment, buying vouchers (for food and airtime) and accessing exclusive content or experiences in the app’s rewards store.

