DStv escapes 12-channel termination in last-minute deal with Warner Bros

In a relief to subscribers, DStv owner Canal+ clinched a deal that allows it to keep 12 channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, on the DStv bouquet, following an earlier warning that they might be discontinued.

The agreement was announced in a last-minute deal on Wednesday, just hours before the channels were to be terminated.

Channel termination

Last month, MultiChoice, following its takeover by Canal+ Group, informed subscribers that 12 channels under its carriage agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, including Discovery Channel and CNN International, would be removed from its lineup effective 1 January 2026.

This was sent via a push notification to customers on its app.

Canal+ had earlier announced an impasse with Warner Bros. Discovery and that the two parties were in negotiations on the future of the channels.

This angered subscribers, who called for a fee reduction if the channels were terminated.

Last-minute deal

However, Canal+ announced an agreement with Warner Bros Discovery for a new multi-year deal spanning multiple territories, including South Africa, the rest of Africa, and regions of Europe where Canal+ also operates.

“This expanded agreement covers both the distribution of HBO Max and the renewal of several Warner Bros Discovery thematic channels across numerous regions,” Canal+ said.

“It includes the renewal of the distribution of 12 Warner Bros Discovery thematic channels across MultiChoice Group territories, with some offered exclusively. [This] enables Canal+ to strengthen its entertainment, kids, news and documentary channel offering in African markets.”

The 12 channels concerns are:

Discovery Channel

CNN International

TLC

Discovery Family

Real Time

TNT Africa

Food Network

HGTV

Investigation Discovery

Cartoon Network

Cartoonito

Travel Channel

Relief

The deal comes as a relief to news junkies and documentary aficionados, ensuring they keep their access to CNN and the Discovery Channel, while kids will continue to enjoy a few laughs on the cartoon channels.

