Mother-and-son duo crowned ‘Kokkedoor: Son & See’ champions win R500 000 on Kyknet

Aberdeen mother and son Hanna and Dirk van der Westhuizen won hearts and R500 000.

From its first sun-drenched scenes on DStv channel 144, kykNET’s Kokkedoor: Son & See proved it was more than just another cooking competition. The popular reality series blended food, family and emotion. It ultimately crowned a winning duo whose connection went far beyond the kitchen.

Mother-and-son team Hanna and Dirk van der Westhuizen, from Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape, walked away as the champions after an intense final episode. They claimed the R500 000 grand prize.

Their victory marked a milestone moment for the Kokkedoor franchise, as they became the first family winners of Son & See.

Heart and heritage

Produced by Homebrew Films, Kokkedoor: Son & See introduced a fresh twist to the much-loved format.

Contestants entered as family duos with a minimum age gap of 20 years. This added layers of generational storytelling, trust and shared history to each challenge.

Guided by judges Herman Lensing and Yolani Abrahams, the series unfolded as a celebration of food heritage, personal growth and emotional honesty. The judges’ warm yet exacting approach allowed contestants to explore their culinary identities.

Meanwhile, they navigated the pressures of competition.

A high-stakes finale

In the grand finale, Hanna, 58, and Dirk, 29, faced off against fellow finalists Andrew Anderson, 57, and his daughter Leoné Smit, 30. The challenge required both teams to prepare an elaborate menu for 25 guests. It was inspired by nostalgic party food from decades past.

From fondue and cocktail meatballs to cheese-and-gherkin skewers and airy mousse desserts reminiscent of the 1990s, the task demanded technical skill, creativity and storytelling under pressure.

Filmed in the seaside town of Struisbaai in the Western Cape, the finale delivered a signature Kokkedoor twist.

Contestants were instructed to cook not only for the judges, but for the “ducks from their own pond”. This quickly became literal as family members and loved ones arrived to support them. The emotional reveal brought tears, hugs and renewed focus in the kitchen.

A winning story

Both teams impressed with strong menus and thoughtful presentation, but Hanna and Dirk edged ahead. The judges praised their confident execution, balance of nostalgia and innovation, and the authenticity of their food story.

Reflecting on the journey, Hanna said the experience reshaped her understanding of the competition. “You think it’s about cooking, but it’s really about being human and learning who you are under pressure,” she said.

Dirk described sharing the kitchen with his mother as unforgettable. “Cooking together and telling our story was gold. It reminded me why I love food,” he said.

Beyond the prize money, the season forged lasting friendships, with contestants staying connected through a lively WhatsApp group.

As winners, Hanna and Dirk also received Mervyn Gers dining sets. Meanwhile, runners-up Andrew and Leoné took home R180 000, sponsored by Spekko.