Durban has the most dope: SA’s top home-growers revealed

By Vukosi Maluleke

When it comes to home-grown cannabis, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is up high on a roll.

According to a survey conducted by Cannabis Expo, of over 10 000 South Africans – KZN has the largest percentage of home cannabis growers in the country.

Cannabis Expo spokesperson Kendel Falkson announced in a recent media statement The Best Bud Competition, which will be taking place at this year’s expo – kicking off on Friday, at Durban’s Suncoast Casino.

Falkson said the Cannabis Best Bud Competition aims to find the best marijuana grown in KZN.

“As the number one cannabis home-growing province, the location couldn’t have been better!”

“The winner of each category will be given the chance to become a cannabis entrepreneur, and win complimentary expo space and exposure for their cannabis business at a future Cannabis Expo valued at over R50 000,” she added.

Winning joint

The criteria? Smell, taste, trichomes, strength, flush and presence of seeds.

“The judges will carefully evaluate each entry based on these factors to select the top buds in each category,” said Falkson.

“Whether you specialise in the relaxing effects of indica, the energetic buzz of sativa, or the perfect blend in a hybrid strain, there’s a category for you to showcase your skills,” she added.

Falkson said Industry experts, who are just as passionate about cannabis, have been carefully selected to form the judging panel.

Finding the best bud

The quest to find the best bud will take place during the Cannabis Expo’s opening event on Friday, with winners expected to be announced late afternoon.

Although competition will end on the same day, the expo is schedule to run from 10am daily, until Sunday.

Flashback Friday

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa – during his 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona) – reaffirmed government’s commitment to unlock investment in the cannabis sector.

“The Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development, and the Department of Health will address existing conditions for the cultivation of hemp and cannabis to allow outdoor cultivation and collection of harvests from traditional farmers,” said Ramaphosa.

He also said this will unlock “enormous” economic energy in rural parts of the country, especially in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

“Urgent work is being finalised by government to create an enabling regulatory framework for a whole plant… aligned to international conventions and best practices,” Ramaphosa said.