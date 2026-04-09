Easter long weekend spending hops to new highs: Here’s when and what SA splashed out on

According to the bank's data, Gauteng led the country in overall turnover, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as the highest-performing provinces.

Consumer spending during the 2026 Easter long weekend reflects continued growth in South Africa’s business activity compared to 2025’s long weekend.

Standard Bank’s point-of-sale (POS) total transaction values increased by 18.82% year-on-year, and transaction volumes increased by 19.87% year-on-year.

Norman Nyawo, head of Merchant Solutions at Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa, says the results highlight sustained momentum in trading activity and point to a positive trajectory over the medium term.

Businesses grow during Easter weekend

“Easter 2026 reflects the strength of consumer spending in driving business growth across South Africa,” says Nyawo.

“With debit card usage rising by 24% and overall transaction values and volumes showing double‑digit increases, we see clear evidence of evolving trade patterns and digital momentum shaping a positive outlook over the short- to mid‑term.”

He adds that most people spent money on fuel on Monday, 30 March, and Tuesday, 31 March. This could suggest people were preparing to travel for Easter weekend, or it could be due to the fuel price increase implemented on 1 April.

Most money spent on Easter Saturday

Nyawo says a lot of money was spent on Easter Saturday. “Easter Saturday (4 April 2026) recorded the highest level of consumer spending, underscoring the concentration of trading activity around the peak of the long weekend.”

According to the bank’s data, Gauteng led the country in overall turnover, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as the highest-performing provinces.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga recorded the largest YoY growth. “Together, these regions underscore their importance as dynamic economic hubs, driving momentum across South Africa’s business landscape, both established and emerging,” notes Nyawo.

Where most money was spent

He says the sectors that generated the highest turnover during Easter 2026 were grocery stores, food and convenience stores, entertainment, hardware stores, and restaurants.

Grocery Stores – up 33.48% year-on-year

Food and Convenience Stores – up 31.93% year-on-year

Entertainment – up 22.86% year-on-year

Hardware Stores – up 20.78% year-on-year

Restaurants – up 17% year-on-year

“This reflects resilience of consumer spending, with a clear preference for essential goods and home-related needs during long weekends and public holidays,” he adds.