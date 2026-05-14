Living on the edge of your budget? Here’s what to do as costs rise

'For consumers who are already under financial pressure, there may be very little room to cut back further.'

Following recent increases in fuel prices and growing pressure on household budgets, the question for many South Africans is no longer what global tensions mean, but what to do next.

While the conflict in the Middle East may feel far removed, its impact is already being felt locally, highlighting how quickly global events can filter into everyday life.

One of the first signs of this has already been seen in rising fuel prices.

Not all budgets are flexible

Carlo Gil, financial advisor at Liberty, says it is important to recognise that not all households have the same level of flexibility, particularly in an environment where inflation remains sticky, fuel prices are sensitive to global conflict and interest rates are still placing pressure on monthly budgets.

“For consumers who are already under financial pressure, there may be very little room to cut back further,” notes Gil. “In these situations, the focus is not on perfect financial planning, but on staying afloat protecting cash flow and avoiding additional strain.”

Practical steps to use on your budget

Focus on protecting your essentials

Prioritise expenses that support your stability, such as transport to work, food, rent or bond repayments, and school fees. While it may be tempting to cut back on insurance cover to ease short-term pressure, maintaining the right level of protection can help prevent significantly larger financial setbacks in the future.

Avoid adding new financial pressure

This may not be the right time to take on new debt, upgrade your lifestyle or commit to additional monthly expenses, especially while borrowing costs remain elevated and global markets continue to react to geopolitical events.

Make small, realistic adjustments

Where there is some flexibility, even modest changes such as reducing discretionary spending, planning grocery purchases carefully, limiting impulse buying or consolidating trips can help free up breathing room. Small wins still count.

Act early if you are under strain

If you anticipate difficulty meeting financial obligations, it is better to speak to creditors, financial advisers or service providers early rather than waiting until you are behind. In some cases, there may be ways to adjust premiums or payment structures without losing cover entirely.

Protect your ability to earn

Maintaining access to work, whether through transport, connectivity or health, becomes even more important during periods of rising costs. Protecting your income through appropriate cover, where possible, can also provide a critical safety net if your ability to earn is disrupted.

Stay informed but avoid panic decisions

Economic uncertainty can create anxiety, but reacting impulsively, especially when it comes to finances or cancelling long-term protections, can create longer-term setbacks.