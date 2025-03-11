‘If we are lucky enough to survive the 2025 bird flu season, we will be better positioned to supply eggs to countries facing tight supply challenges.’

Although Easter is in April, the hunt for eggs is on in the United States due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak, also known as the bird flu.

The bird flu is a contagious viral disease that affects both domestic and wild birds.

In the US alone, the bird flu has led to the deaths of more than 21 million chickens, including 13 million in December 2024 alone.

Can SA export eggs?

Egg prices have skyrocketed in different parts of the world, and some people cannot find eggs due to the bird flu outbreak.

This raises the question of whether South Africa should consider exporting eggs to struggling parts of the world.

Dr Abongile Balarane, CEO of the South African Poultry Association’s (Sapa) Egg Organisation, told The Citizen that the situation in the US is concerning because they usually see wild birds migrate from Europe and the US to SA.

“Fortunately, we have not reported any positive HPAI bird flu cases at this stage.”

SA’s local production destroyed

He added that the poultry industry in SA saw at least 30% of local production destroyed by the bird flu throughout 2023.

“Usually, our national flock size is estimated at 27-million-layer chickens that produce eggs for us daily.

“That was reduced by 30% from the previous bird flu. Rebuilding the lost production usually requires about 17 months when you start everything from scratch.”

Local production to be at full capacity

Balarane estimates that local production will be at full capacity from June 2025 onwards, as they already see good supplies in some areas.

“If we are lucky enough to survive the 2025 bird flu season, we will be better positioned to supply eggs to countries facing tight supply challenges.

“This will also require us to comply with all the necessary product specifications, including export requirements.”

What is important for SA

He added that what is important for SA at this stage is not to take advantage of the US egg shortage but to learn and see how their industry and government will devise a long-term solution for the bird flu.

“We are also in discussions with our local state vets to get a long-term solution through vaccination against this devastating virus.”

Eggs prices skyrocket in SA

In 2023, South Africans witnessed egg prices skyrocket due to a bird flu outbreak. Months later, farmers are still trying to mitigate the outbreak’s impact on egg production.

Sapa CEO, Izaak Breitenbach said another bird flu outbreak would be catastrophic, impacting food security and poultry prices.

“The industry averted food shortages and price increases by importing more than 285m hatching eggs to replenish the eggs lost during the outbreak.”

He added that broiler meat prices spiked between November and December 2023 but have markedly reduced as production levels normalised.

Farmers can apply for compensation

Farmers can apply for compensation for animals destroyed for the purpose of control from the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

Section 19 of the Animal Diseases Act 1984 (Act no. 35 of 84) provides for controlling animal diseases and parasites, measures to promote animal health, and related matters.

Breitenbach said there are two ways to deal with the bird flu outbreak: culling infected flocks or vaccinating birds to build immunity. Though culling is the traditional approach, it is unsustainable, he added.

Joylene Van Wyk, media liaison officer in the Minister of Agriculture’s office, said an application for compensation could be made to the director of animal health for animals or other things that were destroyed for the purpose of control.

