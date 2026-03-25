Shrinkflation: Is the magic of Easter slowly fading?

The reality is that Easter eggs are becoming an expense, costing as much as ordinary chicken eggs, if not more.

Easter is around the corner, and Easter egg prices are higher than ever this year. The price of a 36-unit box of Beacon marshmallow eggs has almost doubled from what it was six years ago. The reality is that Easter eggs are now becoming as expensive as regular chicken eggs, if not more.

Consumers are spending more on groceries and are left choosing between what is truly needed to get by for the month versus sweet treats that are more of a desire to carry on yearly traditions than a necessity in the household.

Easter egg prices: then v now

Although stores may offer different brands at various price points, this comparison focuses on the price increase on the box of 36 Beacon marshmallow eggs that can be found at local stores throughout the years.

In 2020, a box of 36 Beacon marshmallow eggs cost around R59.99.

In 2021, the same box cost R64.99.

The price increased to R74.06 in 2023.

In 2024, 36 Easter eggs cost R78.29.

In 2025, it cost between R95 and R99.00.

In 2026, it will cost you around R104 to R115, depending on where you buy it.

Prices are even as high as R150 if one decides to purchase Easter eggs online. According to the South African Consumer Segmentation observed by Eighty20, when inflation peaked at 7.8% in 2022, many households switched to private-label products, smaller pack sizes, and discount retailers.

ALSO READ: Travelling this Easter weekend? These are the times and days to avoid

This significant increase in price over the years does not seem to take those who cannot afford a whole box into consideration anymore.

Those who can afford a box of Easter eggs for R100 will continue to purchase it, despite how much it costs. However, others are going to be left scaling down and may even purchase individual units to keep the Easter spirit alive for their little ones this holiday.

Shrinkflation

Shrinkflation is a phenomenon where manufacturers reduce the size of individual units or product packs to ensure that the price stays at “comfortable” consumer price points.

On 5 February 2026, Sheldon Nel posted in the Consumer Complaints South Africa group on Facebook, expressing his frustration with the size of the Easter eggs and how they have shrunk despite rising prices.

“Beacon SA, you should be ashamed of yourselves. R120 for 36 Easter eggs that have shrunk dramatically in size.”

“A box used to have 48 eggs a couple of years ago, and it would [take] two bites to finish one egg. Now we are expected to pay more [or] less eggs and smaller eggs.”

“You will not [be] getting any money from me for Easter eggs in the future.”

More than 300 comments agreed with this statement, blaming it on shrinkflation and the company no longer being family-owned. One commenter even remarked that since the packaging has changed, it has never tasted or looked the same.

Where did the 48-unit box of eggs go?

A study conducted by Dr Dana Braithwaite at the BMi Research Institution in 2024 noted that the box has become smaller from the standard box of 48 units, which has been reduced to 36, then 30, and, most recently, to a 24-unit box. She observed that for an average family in today’s economy, a treat costing more than R100 would be perceived as unaffordable.

“This is the reason why the 48-unit box has been gradually phased out.”

Although the smaller boxes come at a “reasonable” price and are seen as being more affordable. Do they really offer good value?

“When you compare the price of 36-unit boxes to 30- and 24-unit boxes, the 36-unit box is the cheapest per egg, and the 24-unit box is the most expensive. That makes sense, as when you buy in bulk, you save.”

The study observed that the 36-unit boxes were less visible on shelves in 2024, whereas the smaller pack sizes of 30 and 24 units were highly visible and readily available.

“This tells us that manufacturers are putting most of their marshmallow egg stock into smaller-size boxes, which retail at higher prices, and the smaller chunk of their stock into the 36-unit box, which may also be in the process of being phased out.”

The study also noted that although the marshmallow egg’s actual size has not decreased, the chocolate shell was relatively thin, not significantly compromising the total volume.

NOW READ: More than 340 000 vehicles unroadworthy ahead of Easter – Creecy