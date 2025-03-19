Here are the economic and social impacts of bird flu

The outbreaks South Africa has experienced have led to the culling of 7.5 million chickens. This is about 20-30% of the total chicken stock in the country.

The South African poultry industry is still recovering from the 2023 avian influenza outbreak, also known as bird flu. There are possibilities that the industry might be hit by another outbreak this year.

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says the industry cannot afford to experience another outbreak. South Africa also had bird flu outbreaks in 2017 and 2021.

Fears of another possible outbreak come after the early start of Europe’s avian flu season and its aggressive spread.

Fair Play, a movement that advocates for fair trade practices in the South African poultry industry, held a webinar on Tuesday to discuss bird flu’s economic and social impacts.

ALSO READ: Bird flu: Farmers can apply for compensation for animals destroyed

2023 bird flu outbreak

Bird flu is a contagious viral disease that affects both domestic and wild birds.

Fair Play said between 2017 and 2023, more than R2.2 billion was invested in farms, hatcheries, and processing facilities, leading to a significant increase in poultry production.

However, the 2023 bird flu outbreak caused unprecedented losses.

“More than 30% of South Africa’s poultry flocks were culled, costing the industry approximately R9.5 billion and leading to job losses exceeding 1 300 in the formal sector, not to mention further losses in the informal market.”

The economic ripple effects led to higher poultry prices, exacerbating food insecurity, particularly among lower-income households.

What another bird flu outbreak will mean

Dr. Takalani Mpofu, Senior Lecturer and chairperson of the Animal Research Ethics Committee (AREC), said the poultry industry contributes nearly 20% of the country’s animal product GDP.

“Yet, the 2023 outbreak proved how vulnerable we are. We cannot afford another crisis of this scale.”

He added that the outbreaks the country has experienced have led to the culling of 7.5 million chickens. This represents about 20-30% of the total chicken stock in the country.

ALSO READ: Here is why egg prices are high and could increase in future

Direct financial loss

Mpofu added that the direct financial losses from the outbreaks were significant.

The poultry industry has suffered losses estimated at R1.8 billion due to the culling and associated disruptions.

“Major producers like Astral Foods reported significant financial losses, with operating losses reaching R621 million.”

Consumers experienced increases in egg prices by 19% between September and October 2023 alone, reflecting supply shortages caused by the bird flu outbreaks.

“Food prices increased due to reduced supply; food inflation becomes a pressing issue.

“Higher costs for basic food items like chicken feet and livers, products commonly consumed by lower-income groups.”

Other impacts of bird flu outbreaks

He added that the culling of birds affects production and leads to job losses within the industry.

It is estimated that more than 1 300 jobs were lost during previous outbreaks. Roadside traders who sell live chickens faced immediate economic hardship as their supply dwindled.

“Discussions around implementing vaccination programs have emerged as potential solutions; however, concerns about biosecurity standards and implications of forex port markets complicate these decisions.”

ALSO READ: Poultry industry cannot afford another outbreak of bird flu

Sapa remains optimistic

Sapa CEO Izaak Breitenbach said the country has seen fewer imports since the last outbreak in 2023.

However, they remain optimistic about the poultry sector’s growth, provided decisive action is taken against bird flu.

“If we vaccinate now, we can prevent another catastrophic outbreak, stabilise food prices, and protect jobs.

“The time for hesitation is over. The future of South Africa’s poultry industry depends on it.”

NOW READ: Egg prices increasing globally due to US shortage — Should SA take advantage and export?