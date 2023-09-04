Empowering African start-ups

Startup Business Campus equips entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship and strategic partnerships.

Startup Business Campus equips African start-ups with skills, resources and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurial success. Picture: Supplied

Startup Business Campus recently announced its goal to become Africa’s leading start-up super hub for up and coming entrepreneurs.

The organisation provides aspiring entrepreneurs with essential business knowledge, skills, resources and access to state-of-the-art infrastructure to set them up for business success.

Startup Business Campus CEO Lucky Litelu said the organisation’s commitment to the success of African start-ups went beyond just providing access to physical space, but creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

ALSO READ: SA fintech start-ups win fintech challenge

Who’s eligible?

Start-up owners could make the most of the organisation’s strong partnership networks to collaborate and connect with industry leaders and mentors.

The criteria? Startup Business Campus’ stakeholder engagement and community growth portfolio manager Agnes Nyathi told The Citizen that innovation, market viability and commitment were the main factors considered when selecting entrepreneurs for mentorship.

“We prioritise entrepreneurs with growth potential, while also fostering diversity and inclusivity,” said Nyathi.

“Our aim is to support promising entrepreneurs who align with these criteria on their journey to success,” she added.

ALSO READ: Take your small business to the next level

The perks

Nyathi said that Startup Business Campus provides entrepreneurs with necessary resources and expertise to transform their ideas into sustainable, high-growth businesses.

Key features and benefits Startup Business Campus has in-store for upcoming entrepreneurs.

Knowledge and skills: Nyathi said the organisation’s curated learning programmes provide entrepreneurs with essential skills and access to useful industry insights, business strategies and best practices.

Nyathi said the organisation’s curated learning programmes provide entrepreneurs with essential skills and access to useful industry insights, business strategies and best practices. Tools and resources: Start-up business campus also provides entrepreneurs with modern workspaces, cutting edge technology and infrastructure. Entrepreneurs can make the most of the hub’s prototyping facilities, market research databases and specialised software tools.

Start-up business campus also provides entrepreneurs with modern workspaces, cutting edge technology and infrastructure. Entrepreneurs can make the most of the hub’s prototyping facilities, market research databases and specialised software tools. Mentorship and guidance: The hub connects upcoming entrepreneurs to a network of experienced mentors, industry experts, and seasoned business leaders. “This mentorship offers invaluable guidance, enabling entrepreneurs to make informed decisions, avoid common pitfalls and accelerate business growth,” said Nyathi.

The hub connects upcoming entrepreneurs to a network of experienced mentors, industry experts, and seasoned business leaders. “This mentorship offers invaluable guidance, enabling entrepreneurs to make informed decisions, avoid common pitfalls and accelerate business growth,” said Nyathi. Funding opportunities: Startup Business Campus actively connects entrepreneurs with potential investors, venture capital firms and funding organisations. “Through our strong network and partnerships, we help secure funding for promising start-ups (to facilitate) their growth and expansion,” said Nyathi.

Sector-specific focus: The hub also provides support to entrepreneurs in various industries including agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, technology and finance.

‘Iconic African businesses’

“We believe that equipping entrepreneurs with the right resources, knowledge and connections; we can foster the development of iconic African businesses that will contribute to the continent’s prosperity,” concluded Litelu.

ALSO READ: SA brands reigned supreme at 2023 Miss SA pageant