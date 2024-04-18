‘The business failed’ – Boity addresses R595 to R60 shocking price drop on her perfume line

Boity Pink Sapphire Eau de parfum was launched back in 2020.

Boity opens up about her perfume line as prices drop. Pictures: Titter/X/@@ApheleleJody

The sudden drop in Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo’s perfume prices has set tongues wagging on social media.

The media personality launched her fragrance line, Boity Pink Sapphire Eau de parfum, in 2020 in collaboration with Halo Heritage. At the time, a 100ml bottle retailed for about R1 495.

On Thursday, a social media user took to X to post a picture showing that Boity’s perfume currently retails at R60.

“This Boity perfume moved from R595 to R60. I wish she could have promoted it more like how Bonang promotes BNG and engages with her clients on the timeline,” Aphelele Jody wrote.

The picture has since circulated on social media and landed on a gossip blog, Maphepha Ndaba, where Boity opened up about her perfume line’s failure.

“The business failed. Very disappointing. Life happened. But we try again and keep moving forward,” she wrote.

Boity’s response on ‘Maphepha Ndaba’. Picture: Screenshot

Boity Pink Sapphire: a passion project

Speaking to The Citizen after the launch of Boity Pink Sapphire, Boity said the fragrance line was her passion project and something she’s always wanted to do.

“I’ve always loved perfume, and I knew I wanted my own. I started with deodorant, and when that took off, this was the next step in the process.”

The rapper owns other businesses, including an alcohol brand, BT Signature, which she launched in March 2021.

She also has an exclusive range of hair care products that were created specifically for women with hair types 3 and 4.

“Now more than ever, black women have started embracing their natural hair. But it didn’t come without struggle. Falling in love with our natural hair is a journey for many black women.

“Being a brand designed for powerful, modern African queens, a collaboration with Halo Heritage just felt like a natural fit,” she said, at the time.

