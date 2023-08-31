Gloria Tapon Njamo’s corporate journey: from breakfast runs to boardroom success

Santam's CEO of Partnership Solutions on balancing family, career, and corporate influence.

“I’m a mother first, then a wife before I’m a businesswoman,” said Gloria Tapon Njamo, Santam’s CEO of Partnership Solutions.

The executive said her days start with getting her three boys ready for school first, followed by hectic morning school runs, before opening her diary.

“I don’t compromise on my family,” she told The Citizen.

Corporate influence

Tapon Njamo, a Chartered Accountant by profession, said she’d never isolate her womanhood from her career and vice versa.

“It’s all part of who I am,” said Tapon Njamo.

Santam Partnership Solution’s top exec said her aspirations for corporate life had nothing to do with pursuing power, but the need to influence change and champion inclusion.

“I wanted to have influence, and to be heard,” she said.

Tapon Njamo said without influence, it can be a little difficult to navigate one’s way in corporate.

“Corporate loves hierarchy,” Tapon Njamo said jokingly, adding that she discovered early on that earning her seat at the boardroom table was the only way she’d be able to make a tangible difference.

Tapon Njamo’s corporate resumé spans over 15 years, having served on the boards of Cashbuild, Clinix Health Group and Lonsa Everite Group and holding leadership positions at major companies like General Electric Transportation and Woolworths Financial Services.

Reflecting on the early days of her career, the University of Cape Town (UCT) alumnus said she was fortunate to find someone who believed in her.

Authenticity

When asked about finding her voice as a woman in corporate, the CEO said honesty and communication were key, which includes giving your colleagues the heads up when it’s “that time of the month”.

“When it’s that time of the month, you might not get the best [version] of me,” Tapon Njamo said candidly.

Tapon Njamo’s advice to women looking to enter the business space is to “start something that talks to your values.”

“Financial inclusion has always been close to my values,” she added.

Emphasising on the importance of staying authentic, the CEO said one should always strive to remain true to oneself.

“You are who you are, don’t try and change to become someone else – embrace who you are,” Tapon Njamo concluded.

