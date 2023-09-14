Business September 14, 2023 | 8:45 am

Home » Business

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

14 Sep 2023

08:45 am

Eskom burns over R18 billion on diesel as stage 6 load shedding persists

By Faizel Patel - Senior Digital Journalist

South Africans are forced to endure stage 6 load shedding indefinitely as Eskom deals with the breakdown of generating units.

Eskom burns over R18 billion on diesel as stage 6 load shedding persists

Eskom has burnt through more than R18 billion on diesel. Picture: iStock

Embattled power utility Eskom has burnt through more than R18 billion on diesel in the past year as it battles to keep the lights on.

Load shedding remains at record levels despite the state power utility burning through vast quantities of diesel to bolster output, according to Bloomberg.

This week South Africans have been forced to endure stage 6 load shedding indefinitely as Eskom deals with the breakdown of generating units and a delay in returning others to service.

Billions on diesel

While President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have given repeated assurances they are tackling the energy crisis, little headway has been made in improving the performance of the coal-fired plants.

Bloomberg reported the utility’s data showed it generated more energy from its open-cycle gas turbines that run on diesel in the financial year that began on 1 April than in the previous year.

“It spent more than (R18 billion) on fuel in the past year through 31 March, more than double the previous period, a bill that’s set to escalate even further.”

ALSO READ: Stage 6 load shedding to continue indefinitely

Higher stages of load shedding

The intensified power cuts are implemented while the country experiences a cold front which is likely to contribute to additional pressure on the electricity grid.

On Wednesday, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena pleaded with South Africans to reduce electricity consumption to avoid the power cuts going beyond the stage 6 mark. 

“Due to the cold weather, we appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 17:00 and 21:00, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters.

“The reduction will continue to assist in alleviating pressure on the system and avoid higher stages of load shedding,” said Mokwena.

ALSO READ: ‘We want to put load shedding behind us in 2024’ − Mashatile

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Eskom Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Load Shedding Rolling blackouts

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe