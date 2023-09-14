Eskom burns over R18 billion on diesel as stage 6 load shedding persists

South Africans are forced to endure stage 6 load shedding indefinitely as Eskom deals with the breakdown of generating units.

Eskom has burnt through more than R18 billion on diesel. Picture: iStock

Embattled power utility Eskom has burnt through more than R18 billion on diesel in the past year as it battles to keep the lights on.

Load shedding remains at record levels despite the state power utility burning through vast quantities of diesel to bolster output, according to Bloomberg.

This week South Africans have been forced to endure stage 6 load shedding indefinitely as Eskom deals with the breakdown of generating units and a delay in returning others to service.

Billions on diesel

While President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have given repeated assurances they are tackling the energy crisis, little headway has been made in improving the performance of the coal-fired plants.

Bloomberg reported the utility’s data showed it generated more energy from its open-cycle gas turbines that run on diesel in the financial year that began on 1 April than in the previous year.

“It spent more than (R18 billion) on fuel in the past year through 31 March, more than double the previous period, a bill that’s set to escalate even further.”

Higher stages of load shedding

The intensified power cuts are implemented while the country experiences a cold front which is likely to contribute to additional pressure on the electricity grid.

On Wednesday, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena pleaded with South Africans to reduce electricity consumption to avoid the power cuts going beyond the stage 6 mark.

“Due to the cold weather, we appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 17:00 and 21:00, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters.

“The reduction will continue to assist in alleviating pressure on the system and avoid higher stages of load shedding,” said Mokwena.

