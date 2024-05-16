NHI won’t change much for now

President Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law amid mixed reactions, but immediate changes remain theoretical.

Despite the mixed reactions to President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday signing into law the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, when you wake up this morning it won’t have changed much in theory.

Yes, it’s set in motion the start of a new way forward for health care in this country.

Despite government’s decision to go ahead with the Bill, with most private medical community and medical industry stakeholders not in favour of it in its current form, those with private health care will still continue as is.

It’s not like they are going to stop paying their monthly fees to medical aids for now, or not get their private health care.

And those relying on public health care will also not just get free health care, unless they do so in the current public health system, which is fraught with frustrations and many hurdles.

The reason nothing will change for the nation is that this will be fought in courts for some time to come – something that Ramaphosa and his ministers welcome because they believe that’s what defines a democracy.

How it will be implemented also needs to be ironed out. So we are none the wiser to how it will affect each person, nor was any light actually shone on where they will get the billions of rand needed to fund it.

Ramaphosa said: “The National Health Insurance is a commitment to eradicate the stark inequalities that have long determined who receives adequate health care and who suffers from neglect.

“The provision of health care in this country is currently fragmented, it is unsuitable and it is wholly unacceptable. Those who are trying to hold us back are completely out of line.”

Quality, consistent health care across the board is what every person wants and needs. But until more details on how this will be achieved is revealed, Mr President, you can expect plenty more backlash, whether you like it or not.