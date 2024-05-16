Daily news update: President signs NHI | Potholes ‘not to blame’ for road deaths | Papa Penny Penny leaves ANC for MK

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the controversial NHI Bill, the minister of transport says potholes cannot be linked to SA’s high road fatality rate, and musician and councillor Papa Penny Penny has left the ANC for the MK party.

Also, the PA says a coalition with the ANC and EFF would be worse than with the DA, the IEC tells the Constitutional Court that Commissioner Janet Love’s remarks about criminal candidate eligibility were not specific to Jacob Zuma, and Orlando Pirates have responded to a video of their players appearing to bet on a soccer game.

News Today: 16 May 2024

IT’S OFFICIAL! – President Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill and National Health Insurance is now the law

The president has signed the NHI Bill and National Health Insurance is now law in South Africa despite calls from many medical and civil organisations to send the Bill back to the National Assembly because it is unconstitutional.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with some of the country’s health MECs after he signed the NHI Bill. Picture: GCIS

Instead, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised in his speech before signing the NHI Bill that the Constitution requires the government to institute progressive healthcare for everybody in a system that will ensure equitable healthcare regardless of someone’s status in the community or the economy.

Road fatalities: ‘Not many accidents happen on pothole-ridden roads in SA,’ says minister

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says although potholes are an issue on South African roads, they cannot be linked to the high road fatality rate in the country.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at a media briefing in Pretoria on 5 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Chikunga addressed a media breakfast dialogue on road safety in South Africa on Wednesday.

Papa Penny Penny ditches ANC for MK party

Papa Penny Penny, the famous musician and councillor at the Giyani local municipality, has left the ANC to join former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party. The move comes just two weeks before the 29 May provincial and national elections.

Penny Penny during the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Stadium on 25 May 2019 in PretoriaPicture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Penny Penny, born Gezani Eric Kobane, who is also a veteran actor and famous musician, is regarded by many in the province as a hard worker and a people’s person, both in local and provincial ANC party politics. He has been instrumental in rallying support for the party in Giyani and Mopani’s Norman Mashabane region, where he was a local municipality representative for more than a decade.

‘ANC coalition worse than DA coalition’: PA rejects Joburg budget

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in Johannesburg has described a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Figters (EFF) as worse than a coalition with the DA.

FILE PICTURE: Councillors in the City of Joburg council chambers in Braamfontein on 30 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The PA said it was infuriated by the budget speech of Finance MMC, Dada Morero, on Tuesday, 14 May.

‘No pre-judging was made’ – IEC tells ConCourt Janet Love’s remarks not specific to Zuma

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has defended the remarks made by commissioner Janet Love relating to former president Jacob Zuma’s candidacy.

IEC commissioner, Janet Love at an event in Centurion on 25 January 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The IEC is embroiled in a legal battle with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party over Zuma’s candidacy before the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

WATCH: ‘RHODurban’ reunion addresses witchcraft accusations, skin bleaching and more

The first part of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) reunion went live on Wednesday, with the last part to follow next Wednesday.

RHODurban star Sorisha Naidoo. Picture: screenshot/X

Hosted by the seasoned TV presenter MaBlerh, the first installment of the reunion saw a rollercoaster of emotions as the ladies addressed burning issues.

Former Idols SA host ProVerb honors late mother by dedicating BBA Degree

Former Idols SA host Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho has bagged a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Regenesys Business School and with that, he reflected on his parents’ support.

ProVerb holding a photo of his later mother, Dr Nomonde Thekisho. Picture: proverbmusic/Instagram

The Metro FM on-air personality said bagging his BBA is the best gift he could give his late mother, who was an academic, for Mother’s Day.

WATCH: Pirates react to video of players ‘betting on matches’ (VIDEO)

Orlando Pirates have released a statement to clarify the video footage that has been widely circulated across social media showing Bucs players allegedly placing bets on football matches.

Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates during 2024 Nedbank Cup Quater Finals match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on the 13 April 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In the video, Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine could be seen looking at his phone in the dressing room and discussing a bet with fellow teammates.

Sascoc unveils first 39 athletes in SA team for Paris Olympics

It is full steam ahead for South Africa’s campaign at the Olympic Games, with the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) announcing the first group of athletes in the SA team.

Tatjana Smith will lead the SA swimming team at the Olympic Games later this year. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

There are still opportunities for athletes to qualify in various sports, including athletics and swimming, and final squads in team codes have not yet been revealed.

