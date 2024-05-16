Daily news update: President signs NHI | Potholes ‘not to blame’ for road deaths | Papa Penny Penny leaves ANC for MK
In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the controversial NHI Bill, the minister of transport says potholes cannot be linked to SA’s high road fatality rate, and musician and councillor Papa Penny Penny has left the ANC for the MK party.
Also, the PA says a coalition with the ANC and EFF would be worse than with the DA, the IEC tells the Constitutional Court that Commissioner Janet Love’s remarks about criminal candidate eligibility were not specific to Jacob Zuma, and Orlando Pirates have responded to a video of their players appearing to bet on a soccer game.
IT’S OFFICIAL! – President Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill and National Health Insurance is now the law
The president has signed the NHI Bill and National Health Insurance is now law in South Africa despite calls from many medical and civil organisations to send the Bill back to the National Assembly because it is unconstitutional.
Instead, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised in his speech before signing the NHI Bill that the Constitution requires the government to institute progressive healthcare for everybody in a system that will ensure equitable healthcare regardless of someone’s status in the community or the economy.
Road fatalities: ‘Not many accidents happen on pothole-ridden roads in SA,’ says minister
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says although potholes are an issue on South African roads, they cannot be linked to the high road fatality rate in the country.
Chikunga addressed a media breakfast dialogue on road safety in South Africa on Wednesday.
Papa Penny Penny ditches ANC for MK party
Papa Penny Penny, the famous musician and councillor at the Giyani local municipality, has left the ANC to join former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party. The move comes just two weeks before the 29 May provincial and national elections.
Penny Penny, born Gezani Eric Kobane, who is also a veteran actor and famous musician, is regarded by many in the province as a hard worker and a people’s person, both in local and provincial ANC party politics. He has been instrumental in rallying support for the party in Giyani and Mopani’s Norman Mashabane region, where he was a local municipality representative for more than a decade.
‘ANC coalition worse than DA coalition’: PA rejects Joburg budget
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in Johannesburg has described a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Figters (EFF) as worse than a coalition with the DA.
The PA said it was infuriated by the budget speech of Finance MMC, Dada Morero, on Tuesday, 14 May.
‘No pre-judging was made’ – IEC tells ConCourt Janet Love’s remarks not specific to Zuma
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has defended the remarks made by commissioner Janet Love relating to former president Jacob Zuma’s candidacy.
The IEC is embroiled in a legal battle with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party over Zuma’s candidacy before the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).
WATCH: ‘RHODurban’ reunion addresses witchcraft accusations, skin bleaching and more
The first part of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) reunion went live on Wednesday, with the last part to follow next Wednesday.
Hosted by the seasoned TV presenter MaBlerh, the first installment of the reunion saw a rollercoaster of emotions as the ladies addressed burning issues.
Former Idols SA host ProVerb honors late mother by dedicating BBA Degree
Former Idols SA host Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho has bagged a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Regenesys Business School and with that, he reflected on his parents’ support.
The Metro FM on-air personality said bagging his BBA is the best gift he could give his late mother, who was an academic, for Mother’s Day.
WATCH: Pirates react to video of players ‘betting on matches’ (VIDEO)
Orlando Pirates have released a statement to clarify the video footage that has been widely circulated across social media showing Bucs players allegedly placing bets on football matches.
In the video, Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine could be seen looking at his phone in the dressing room and discussing a bet with fellow teammates.
Sascoc unveils first 39 athletes in SA team for Paris Olympics
It is full steam ahead for South Africa’s campaign at the Olympic Games, with the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) announcing the first group of athletes in the SA team.
There are still opportunities for athletes to qualify in various sports, including athletics and swimming, and final squads in team codes have not yet been revealed.